Pacific Palm Resort opens ‘home-like’ villas

PACIFIC Palm Resort in Chalan Kiya held its grand opening on Friday and plans to cater to tourists who are nature lovers, adventurers and sports enthusiasts.

“Our mission is to make Pacific Palm Resort your holiday haven,” said Min Seo Kwon, chief executive officer of the resort. Its location in Chalan Kiya, she added, offers tranquility and privacy.

“There are some people who are looking for a place near nature. Pacific Palm Resort is situated near the mountains. Although we are far from the beach, the spectacular view of the mountains and nature is here.”

Pacific Palm Resort’s 35 royal and premium units, Kwon said, are uniquely designed for individuals and families. “We also have friendly employees who will give our guests a feel-at-home experience during their entire stay here.”

Aside from a “spectacular mountain view,” the resort has a diver’s pool, a tennis court, and a restaurant that serves Korean cuisine for lunch and dinner and Oriental dishes for breakfast. Guests can also cook their own food as each unit has a kitchen.

“We provide the furniture and a kitchen that is very home-like. Customers visiting our villas will be comfortable,” Kwon said.

It is their company’s first venture on island, she said, adding that they were inspired to invest on Saipan because “it has spectacular views, famous sights and various activities for tourists — we fell in love with its attractive natural surroundings and, at the same time, we want to be a part of the tourism industry on island.”

Pacific Palm Resort is just the beginning, she said.

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres, who attended the opening ceremony for the resort, thanked Kwon and her father, Hong Sa Kwon, for investing in the CNMI.

“I am really happy to see companies coming in and taking the risk of investing here. That means they see the potential of our island,” the governor said.

He said Pacific Palm Resort “is a very good resort — normally, when you have a resort it is always out on the beach. Pacific Palm Resort is different, it is kind of like ‘hidden and private.’ When you go in, it is really quiet and it is gated.”

Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion said MVA is looking forward to working with the Kwons and promoting their business among CNMI’s visitors from around the world.

“The new resort means more rooms and accommodations for visitors. Any addition to the room inventory of the CNMI is really helpful,” Concepcion said.