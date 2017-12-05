Marianas Variety

(Press Release) — Saipan is set to roll out its best red carpet reception yet when it hosts top Hollywood and Asian film industry names, along with a large number of festival participants for the first ever Marianas International Film Festival or MIFF on from Dec. 6 to 8.

The staging of the Marianas International Film Festival is sure to pan the spotlight on the islands as the newest film and movie industry destination.

The MIFF is hosted by Saipan Film Society, LCC and is sponsored by Imperial Pacific International and Shenzhen Golden Rose Pictures Corporation in partnership with Marianas Visitors Authority and telecom giant, IT&E.

MIFF was established this year with Saipan as its permanent home.

‘Glitz and glam’

The Dec. 6-8 festival will headline activities and events that will bring out the glitz and glamor that of a film festival never before seen on this side of the world.

Organizers have estimated that there will be close to 600 international festival participants arriving.

A glitzy grand opening ceremony will be held for the MIFF participants in the grand lobby of Imperial Palace (Imperial Pacific Resort Hotel-Saipan). This will be on Dec. 6.

On Dec. 7, the Young Director Supporting Plan, filmmaker and industry forums will be held.

The public is also invited for free movie screenings of all festival movie entries. This will be on Dec. 7.

The free movie screening is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Regal Saipan Megaplex 7.

The breathtaking façade of Imperial Palace (Imperial Pacific Resort Hotel Saipan) will serve as the perfect venue for the Dec. 8 red carpet premiere parade. This will be followed by an awards ceremony in the grand hotel lobby.

Imperial Palace (Imperial Pacific Resort Hotel-Saipan) is a multimillion-dollar casino resort and the flagship investment of a Hong Kong-based investor.

Top caliber festival jury

Saipan’s spotlight will shine brightly during this period, with a host of high profile Hollywood, Hong Kong, Korea, China and Taiwan film industry players expected to arrive.





These movie industry bigwigs have been named jury members to the MIFF.

Named MIFF jury president is famed Hong Kong director and writer Alex Law K.Y. His most notable works include Painted Faces, An Autumn’s Tale, and Echoes Of The Rainbow that have won him the Golden Horse Awards from Hong Kong Film Awards, among others.

Highly respected Hollywood writer and director Max Borenstein is also jury member.

Borenstein wrote, edited, and directed international films including Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla, Arc of Justice, and Seventh Son, to name a few.

Award-winning producer and actress Kimberly Kates is a jury member. Kates has made over 40 films and television series. She also produced 18 films. Her films have premiered at Sundance, Cannes, Toronte and Sitges.

Kates, also the founder and CEO of BSEG Holdings and Entertainment Group, has worked for all major studios, including Universal, ABC, CBS, Fox, Warner bros., Paramount, Lionsgate, Sony, and Disney both as a producer and actress.

She currently is developing a 10 picture-deal with Netflix through her partners at Original Films (Fast & Furious).

Another festival jury meber is Kang Je-gyu, South Korea’s highly respected writer, director and producer.

To his credits are directing famous films such as The Gingko Bed, Swir, Brotherhood, Awaiting. He has won the Blue Dragon Awards, Grand Bell Award and Baek Sang Art Awards, among others.

Another top caliber juror is China’s Buting Yang. He is the former Director of China Film Science and Technology Institute, Deputy Director of SARFT, Chairman of China Film Group, Chairman of China Motion Picture Association, and former Chairman of China Film Promotion International, among other notable positions he had previously held.

Mr. Yang has directed national science and technology key task project “Digital Processing System of High Precision Continuous Image Application Research” (Digital Film Production Technology). It earned him honors and awards for Scientific and Technological Progress, Hi-Tech Demonstration Project, China Movie Awards and World Media Contribution Award of America. He has presided over construction projects of national digital film production base.

Well known Japanese actress Ryoko Nakano is another jury member. Nakano’s works include Lady Ogin, Manhunt, Never Give Up, Writhing Tongue. She also is a Peace ambassador.

Completing the top-notch MIFF jury panel is Taiwan’s T’ung Wang, a film director and art designer. He is known to have directed over 100 films, among them, Blue Gate Crossing, Red Persimmon, Banana Paradise, Journey to the West and Run Away.

To his credits are numerous accolades that include the coveted Best Director at Golden Horse Award and Best Picture at Shanghai International Film Festival.

The staging of the Marianas International Film Festival is sure to further catapult the Northern Mariana Islands to the top tier of global destinations.