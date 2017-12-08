Marianas Variety

Memories of Hyatt Regency Saipan go back 37 years.

For some on the beautiful island of Saipan, it is a lifetime of precious moments, celebrating special occasions or coming by for a stroll in its famous garden by the beach in Garapan.

Today, Hyatt Regency Saipan celebrates thirty seven years as the islands’ sole international brand resort and its presence can be felt in almost all corners of the community it serves.

“Some of our lasting contributions, for one, is being one of the largest employers of US eligible workers. We contributed to the development of US workers by providing training and cross exposure to other Hyatts to prepare them for key positions,” said Human Resources Director Josephine Mesta.

“We also have been actively involved in many government organizations and have contributed our services and input to the future growth of the CNMI through HANMI, Chamber, SHRM, MVA, Rotary and many others. Our Executives partake in the organizations so we can be informed and have input into what happens to our CNMI,” she said.

From long time employees to families who come regularly or once in a while, Hyatt Regency Saipan has touched the lives of so many and continues to do so in the best way it knows how— by welcoming all with a smile.

“We are heavily involved in education, such as the Hotel and Restaurant and Culinary program with NMTI, not only through monetary but also by encouraging our managers to teach after hours,” said Mesta.

“We are involved in many social events as sponsors, donors and participants such as Red Cross, Make a Wish and Green Gala, just to name a few of the major events on island,” she smiled.

Besides being an active community partner, Hyatt Regency Saipan’s key to long term success has been commitment.

“Commitment…Commitment to our employees, families and the people of the CNMI. During the economic crisis, we managed to keep all our employees by being proactive and innovative in the way we managed our business. We didn’t give up, we kept everyone who wanted to stay and worked with us,” said Mesta.

“After the most recent Typhoon, we housed employees and families, provided drinking water to employees and their families. Those that lost their homes were housed in our employee staff housing, and we allowed families to come in and use our shower facilities. We volunteered with the many organizations to assist our community. We donated to charities that were able to assist local families in need,” she said.

With the ability to stay committed and its positive outlook, the future looks promising for Hyatt Regency Saipan and if the popular resort is allowed to continue for the long term, exciting opportunities will be expected.

“As an international company, there are many factors and people involved with decisions about any upgrades to the facility, however, I believe that we will continue to be a part of making the CNMI a preferred destination by enhancing our property key attributes that touches our core values and bring the greatest impact to our guest, employees and community,” said Mesta. “I’m confident that the people involved in these decisions would continue to promote the CNMI as a world class destination with authentic hospitality.”