Visiting Sichuan investors: NMI can be a modern agriculture hub

(Press Release) — The future of agriculture is driven by advancements and innovations in farming — and the NMI can be a hub of modern agriculture farming, according to executives of Sichuan Agriculture Development and Investment Co. Limited.

The delegation of investors arrived Saipan this week exploring the island as a potential site for its multimillion-dollar investments and expansion plan. Sichuan Agriculture Development and Investment Co. Ltd. is primarily engaged in agriculture investment, tourism projects and high-end resort and hotel development projects.

Currently it has invested, constructed and operated several major agriculture projects that include Nancong Jinxiu Garden (1200 hectares), Chengdu Sansheng Oicai Fiel (1200 hectares), Chongzhou PanGu Agriculture (4000 hectares), and Suining County Melody Fiel (780 hectares).

They are now working on a 1500-hectarers Sichuan Mianyang Xianyou Flower Island Project and Sichuan Suining Chinese Garden Project, two major groundbreaking projects using modern technology.

The group also managed to build the leading and the largest hydroponics farm in Israel and Holland.

Chief executive officer and chairman Jing Dengyang led Sichuan Agriculture Development and Investment Co. Ltd. executives that include Yu Kaiyuan, president; Dr. Jeannie Yi, head of corporate development; Luo Xiaohui, director; Wen Zhongrong, general manager for tourism hotel development, and Peng Hongquan, director of food and beverage.

“Agriculture is very important. It’s for our health, wellness, and basic living needs. This is especially true for Saipan,” COE and Chairman Jing said.

The head of corporate development Dr. Jeannie Yi said “Saipan is an ideal location for high tech farming.”

Sichuan Agriculture Development and Investment Co. Ltd. was invited by Imperial Pacific Holdings International, the Hong Kong-based investment company, to explore the potential in agriculture, other tourism-related projects including resort-hotel development in the onset of the islands’ ongoing economic development.

“Saipan is the most beautiful (of all the places we’ve visited). And two things are most especially vital for tourism growth: a good quality locally sourced farm/agriculture products and good infrastructure,” CEO and Chairman Jing noted.

He added, “What I can bring is by investing towards the promotion of health and wellness of our local residents and the visitors to the islands. As an investor, I would hope that (the CNMI) government would assist us in the process.”

Jing admitted that the assistance extended to his group through various meetings with heads of offices and agencies reflect how the government is “committed towards supporting good investors keen at helping build the economy.”

During the meetings, the investors were provided with information and other form of assistance with their intent towards investing a modern agriculture and tourism-related projects on Saipan.

Their goal, according to Jing, is to help lower the cost of farm produce on island and at the same time promoting healthy living.

“I am very grateful to Imperial Pacific Holdings International because they have been the bridge for us to come here to Saipan. We’ve come with the purpose to build and beautify Saipan even more so —and thank you Best Sunshine for this opportunity,” COE and Chairman Jing acknowledged.

Jing started as an investor focused on Chinese investment banking over 25 years ago and furthered his career by engaging in hotel business some15 years ago. It was not until seven years ago when Jing along with his business partner and president of Sichuan Agriculture Development & Investment Yu Kaiyuan started Sichuan Agriculture High Tech Farm.