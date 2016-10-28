IT&E begins testing new fiber optic network

(Press Release) — As it begins to test its new fiber optic network for homes and business, IT&E announced today that its customers will soon be benefitting from enhanced data speeds and substantially improved network performance.

“The initial testing of the new fiber optic network is going very well and we’re already seeing very positive results,” said John Compton, IT&E chief operating officer. “We are looking forward to rolling out the next generation of enhanced fiber services that will provide our customers ultra-fast speeds and better network reliability.”





According to Compton, IT&E will begin offering fiber-based services in the very near future to both homes and business as the fiber network is completed in each village.

This new fiber optic network will allow download speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second (1,000 Megabits per second). Among other features, the new service will also allow customers to access high-definition media content simultaneously from multiple devices.

Earlier this year, IT&E announced the expanded coverage of its 4G LTE Network coverage to ensure that the company continues to meet customers’ ever-increasing broadband needs. The expanded coverage area was made possible by the installation of new wireless sites throughout the island of Saipan.

“Our customers are increasingly reliant on high quality service and faster internet speeds for their home and business needs,” Compton said. “To keep pace with this evolving demands, we are making multi-million dollar investments in the CNMI to improve the data infrastructure like the fiber-based network that will soon be available throughout the islands.”