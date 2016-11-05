Tribal Theory ready to rock Saipan

Tribal Theory, a San Diego-based reggae band, will rock the island in a concert as part of their “Roots” tour, which will be held tomorrow night at the Fiesta Resort & Spa starting at 6 p.m. in Garapan.

Tribal Theory band members include: Nico Tuilesu, lead vocals, Peter Paul Guerrero-Cruz, guitar, Rudy Duenas, bass, Seuko “Ku” Hawkins, lead vocals and Chris Duquz, drums.

The band arrived on Guam a few days ago performing at six local high schools and are scheduled to join the Hafa Fest 2016 on November 4th at Greyhound Park.

Arriving on Saipan early Saturday morning, the band will be ready to perform that evening with their popular hits and newly released songs to very excited fans.





“We have received overwhelming support and we are grateful to be here in the Marianas as part of coming back to our roots,” said band manager Jared Hamilton, referring band members to Peter Paul and Rudy, being born and raised on Guam.

Since their last appearance in 2012, Tribal Theory reached a pivotal point in their music careers and focused their time and energy in creating music that reflects their growth as individuals and a band. Hamilton promises a smoother, tighter, high energy show that delivers the momentum the band has been feeling from its fans, centering on its roots and love for the people.

“This tour is about the love we have for the islands and our people, sharing music we have worked our heart and soul into for the past three to four years and returning the amazing support we’ll always be grateful for,” said Hamilton.

Also sharing the stage with the band on Saturday will be a newly formed local group, Uprooted as well as Marianas Project.

Tickets are $25 in advance, with a $30 price tag if you plan on buying at the door. Tickets are available at IT&E sales locations as well as Tribe Marianas.