At the heart of the community

Understanding a local company grows with its community, Marianas Variety News & Views continues to be an active community partner for the past 45 years.

Celebrating its anniversary today since its first issue on March 16, 1972, Marianas Variety is planning a year of events and activities that will celebrate its artistic roots and highlight the important role arts and culture plays in our islands.

The islands’ leading newspaper has contributed to various and numerous nonprofit organizations and events, sport teams, promotions and activities throughout the years as a way of saying thank you to its customers, readers, advertisers and partners.

Kicking off next month is “Get Social with MV” where readers post creative photos with a copy of Marianas Variety with hash tag #MV45 on Facebook or Instagram and winners will get photos published on the paper and online with a chance to win prizes at the end of the month.

Also in April, the local newspaper will host a version of Paint with a Twist, a community fundraiser where guests paint, drink wine and have fun in celebration of our artistic roots.

In May, Marianas Variety will continue its literary project of “My Mom’s Story,” aimed at CNMI Junior High and High School students, offering them an opportunity to take a creative photo with their mom and a write brief story, celebrating their moms in honor of Mother’s Day.

In June, it is “My Dad’s Picture,” a community art project aimed for CNMI Head Start, Kindergarten and Elementary students, offering them an opportunity to share a creative drawing if their dads doing what they love in honor of Father’s Day.

In July, Marianas Variety will organize the first Little Wagons Parade, a fun event for four to six year olds to join a creative mini-parade during the July 4th Festivities to compete for the best little wagon floats based on the theme.

In August, the local company will pair up with sponsors for its annual King of the Grill, a popular barbecue competition, offering participants a chance to win prizes by grilling their best recipes—an homage to the art of cooking.

In September, it will be “All That Jazz!,” a mini-music and art concert featuring the talents of the islands’ youth, inspiring them to reach for the stars and help a good cause at the same time.

“We are still working out some details and will add events for November and December, but we are excited for our 45th anniversary year and would like to thank everyone for their continued trust and support,” said Boyer. “We are privileged for the opportunity to continue to serve you, thank you.”