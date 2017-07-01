Great Harvest Bread Co. coming soon to Saipan

(Press Release) — Triple J Saipan is slated to open Saipan’s first Great Harvest Bread Co. in August 2017. Located in Chalan Kanoa village on Beach Road, in front of the Surf Club. Great Harvest will be the 3rd new restaurant opened by Triple J in 2016. Other restaurants include Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and the Surf Club.

Click to enlarge

The Great Harvest Bread Co. is a unique bakery in that all its baked daily bread products are made with freshly milled whole grains on premise. The wheat is freshly milled in house for superior flavor and nutrition. Their “slow baking” technique without shortcuts or preservatives is why their product is sought after throughout the U.S.

Donovan Castro, head baker, recently returned from a training program in Dillion, Montana where he learned the entire baking process.

“I learned so much with the amazing team at Great Harvest Bread Montana, it inspired me to come back to Saipan and make the best bread in the CNMI.” Donovan stated. When asked what his favorite part about training was he said, “Biting into great harvest bread for the first time. Really, I had made it that day and got to eat what I made right after it came out of the oven. It was a truly exciting experience.”

The menu items include sandwiches, soups, bread bowls, salads, baked fresh daily loaves, cookies and other sweet goodies. Plus, Great Harvest Bread Saipan will have a special baking press, which can churn out 1,200 freshly made flour and corn tortillas daily. The bakery will be open all day to serve delicious breakfast and lunches as well as dinners.

Robert H. Jones, chairmen and C.E.O stated, “We are very excited about opening a bakery, the first ever like it on Saipan, to serve the community amazing bread and café products. We are flying in the wheat berries and milling the wheat on site to produce the freshest products possible. This is going to be a great addition to Chalan Kanoa and Saipan.”

The Great Harvest Bread Co. began in the seventies, with founders, Pete and Laura Wakeman, baking fresh bread products to pay their college tuition at Cornell University. The couple went to Montana after college and never left, opening the first Great Harvest Bakery in Great Falls Montata in 1976.

Saipan will be the most distant Great Harvest Bread location to date. For more information please visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/greatharvestbreadsaipan.