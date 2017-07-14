Kensington Hotel to celebrate its first year on Saipan

WHEN the E-Land Group’s Kensington Hotel Saipan opened for business last year, it also started its active involvement in community service.

“The E-Land Group strives to be a leader in corporate citizenship, seeking ways to enrich the quality of life for the communities where we operate hotels,” said Matthew Park, chief executive officer and president of Micronesia Resort Inc.

He noted the significant role played by their corporate social responsibility or CSR program, saying they are committed to operating in an economically, socially and environmentally responsible manner while balancing the interests of various stakeholders.

This Saturday, Kensington Hotel will celebrate its first anniversary on Saipan.

During the past year, the E-Land Group has been actively participating in public infrastructure rehabilitation and ‘youth environmental programs in the community, Park said.

He said they allocated around $420,000 for their CSR programs in 2016.

Even prior to the grand opening of Kensington, E-Land’s CSR was already implementing various community projects and sponsoring different events, he added.

He said they sponsored and supported the American Red Cross walkathon on March 21, 2015; assisted a Korean Association project; repainted five bus shelters in Koblerville; assisted Rota typhoon victims on May 28, 2015; sponsored a manamko’ golf tournament on May 22, 2015; built a new public pavilion and renovated two public pavilions at Coral Ocean Point beach; built a new public restroom at COP beach; donated $100,000 to typhoon victims in Aug 2015; provided water to typhoon-affected community members from Aug 4, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2015 at 3,000 gallons per a day; assisted the Liberation festival; sponsored the Hotel Association of Northern Marianas Islands golf tournament; sponsored the Marianas food festival; and supported cleanup operations and other community services and activities.

For its environmental-protection program, Park said E-Land Group established an environmental youth alliance program which funded environmental club activities at Koblerville Elementary School, Dandan Middle School and Saipan Southern High School.

The environmental youth alliance program also supported club activities including beach cleanups, a coral watch, planting, gardening, aquaponics, trail building, an environmental protection art competition and much more, Park said.

E-Land, he added, recognized KoES with the Earth Care awards; DMS, Sustainability awards; and SSHS, Blue Planet awards. All participants received PIC luncheon coupons and swimming tickets.

For its staff volunteer program, Park said they supported beach cleanups, repainted pavilions and bus shelters and sponsored the “adopt-a-bin” program with the Micronesia Island Nature Alliance at Coral Ocean Point Beach Park and Paupau Beach Park.

Since its grand opening, the E-Land Group has implemented at least eight major projects in partnership with various government agencies, Park said.

These included the renovation of three pavilions at Unai Danklo Beach Park, setting up three fire-resistant barbeque pits and constructing six benches; renovating five pavilions at Paupau Beach Park and building seven fire-resistant barbeque pits and 10 concrete benches with two rented portable restrooms; renovating the 13 Fishermen’s three pavilions and replacing the barbeque pits with fire resistant bricks, renovating the sink and fixing the benches; renovating the Minatchom Atdao pavilion and parking area, including the roof, the barbeque pit, and benches; building a functional stage at Saipan Southern High School in partnership with the school’s Parent-Teacher Association, donating $48,500 and funding the installation of air-conditioning units, lockers, LED lightning water dispensers, tables and chairs; and renovating bus shelters in the As Matuis and Tanapag areas.

Park said E-Land’s ongoing projects include a bus shelter in Puerto Rico in partnership with the Department of Public Works and the rehabilitation of the Koblerville basketball court in partnership with IT&E, IP&E and the central government.

Park said last semester they helped students from Koblerville Elementary School, Dandan Middle School and Saipan Southern High School develop various eco-friendly programs involving aquaponics, gardening, and tree planting.

“We hope the students become global youth leaders who play leading roles to ensure a sustainable environment in the CNMI,” he said.

He said E-Land will continue to ensure legal compliance and minimize the impact of its business activity on the environment of the CNMI.

“We will continuously work to fulfill our corporate social responsibility by giving back 10 percent of our business profits to society, supporting youth and the community. We greatly appreciate your support, and we look forward to continuing our partnership well into the future,” Park said.

Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion, on behalf of MVA, congratulated the Kensington Hotel and the E-Land Group on their first anniversary in the CNMI.

“The Kensington has brought a new level of service to the Marianas with their upscale dining and five-star room accommodations,” he said.

“The tourism industry is thrilled to have such a prestigious brand and property in the Marianas. We look forward to celebrating more anniversaries with them in the future,” he added.

Concepcion said MVA is very optimistic about the economic future of the CNMI, adding they are hoping to partner with the Kensington Hotel to promote the Marianas as a premier destination in the Asia-Pacific region.

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres also commended Kensington Hotel Saipan management and the E-Land Group for their continued service to the community.

“I want to congratulate the management and staff of the Kensington Hotel on their first anniversary. Over the course of the last couple of years, the Kensington Hotel has done a great job in turning a once-abandoned structure into a gorgeous hotel that has attracted visitors from South Korea and from around the Asia-Pacific region,”

The governor said the “success of the Kensington Hotel contributes to the success of our tourism industry as a whole.”

He added, “Through our work with MVA, we will continue to foster a diverse tourism sector that can be responsive to global trends. And through our continued collaboration with HANMI, we have helped our hotels get to full capacity for the first time in years. With each new hotel comes greater amenities for our visitors, more jobs for our people, and economic opportunities for our community as a whole.”

Park said “on behalf of the Kensington Hotel Saipan, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to government agencies, business partners, various stakeholders and CNMI citizens for their genuine support and dedication which has made it possible for us to reach our one year mark.”