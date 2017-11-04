Operation Oktoberfest Pub Crawl on Nov. 11

(Press Release) — Roil Soil Clothing has gained funding from Imperial Pacific International CNMI LLC. for its “Operation Oktoberfest Pub Crawl.”

With IPI’s sponsorship, Operation Oktoberfest will give away 100 tickets to veterans, active military personnel and reservists to revel in what is sure to be an evening of fantastic memories and joyful camaraderie.

The tickets will include one 22 oz commemorative ceramic mug; one Saipan Brewing Beer fillup at GIG Discotheque; one entrance into GIG featuring musical performance by Parker Yobei from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.; discounted beers at all participating bars and discounted beer from Bubba Gump Shrimp Saipan until end of Summer 2018 (must bring mug into Bubba Bar). This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at Boarderline AllStar Shop in the Joeten Garapan Shopping Center for only $10 for civilians.

Operation Oktoberfest Pub Crawl will begin at VFW Post 3457 at 6 p.m.. Patrons who present their tickets shall receive their Mugs upon arrival. Post Commander Brad Ruszala will kick off the pub crawl and dispatch the “platoons” to different bar locations around Garapan to start the operation. Island Turtle Tours will provide transportation to bars around the area, but walking is also encouraged. With every bar visited, participants will receive a stamp once their beer is purchased. Participating bars include: VFW Post 3457, Far East Trading Co. Safe House, Godfather’s Bar, Jonny’s Bar, Hyatt Regency Saipan Lobby Lounge, Fiesta Resort and Spa Saipan Chambre Bar, Salty’s Grill and Café, Bubba Gump Shrimp Saipan Bubba Bar and GIG Bossano Bar. There will be raffle prizes and custom shirts available for purchase throughout the evening. Entrants must be 21 and older to participate.





Roil Soil Clothing would like to thank its title sponsor, Imperial Pacific International CNMI LLC., for its continued commitment to all Roil Soil events, both past and present — Roil Soil Presents Beerlympics (benefitting Micronesia Island Nature Alliance), the Roil Soil Country Boil (also benefitting MINA) and Operation Oktoberfest. Roil Soil would also like to thank its beer sponsors Saipan Brewing — the island’s only local craft bee r— and all other sponsors: Hyatt Regency Saipan, Fiesta Resort and Spa Saipan, GIG Discoteque, Bossano Bar, Boarderline AllStar Shop, Marianas Variety, Island Turtle Tours CNMI, T-Raw Media and all sponsoring bar locations.

Roil Soil Clothing, established in 2015 as a local startup company, has developed into so much more than just clothing sales. The company also produces quality events that directly give back to the community while engaging in sponsorships to make events highly affordable for the general public. As a brand, Roil Soil prides itself in creating quality products with which the people of the CNMI can proudly represent their culture and heritage whilst educating outsiders about our islands. Clothing and apparel items are sold exclusively at Boarderline All Star Shop in the Joeten Garapan Shopping Center.

For more information on the free tickets for servicemen/women contact Shayne Villanueva at 785-4269 or roilsoilclothing@gmail.com.

Tickets are limited and on a first come first serve basis. Follow Roil Soil on social media at www.facebook.com/roilsoil and www.instagram.com/roilsoilclothing.