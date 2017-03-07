BC’s Tales of the Pacific: How to save the NMI museum

SEVERAL months ago Zaldy and I talked about the NMI museum in our columns and stressed the need to save it. I have been giving it a lot of thought since then and want to share a few ideas with you.

First of all, I think most of us agree that having the museum on the island is better than not having it. Even people who do not visit regularly can see the benefit of having an institution dedicated to the culture and history of the island people.

Having said that, the island government seems very reluctant to live up to the promises made when the museum doors were opened. It’s not too late to fix what is in need of repair. Consider these possibilities.

Connect with Resort Hotels: The big resorts are the engines that drive the NMI economy. Compared to the money flowing through World Resort, PIC and their fellows, the island government is financially puny. From the point of view of the resorts, the more tourist attractions on the island the better. It is good for their business to have a nice, thriving, interesting museum for the tourists to visit. Not everyone wants to parasail off Managaha. So get the resorts involved in rehabilitating and upgrading the museum. Provide incentives that encourage the resorts to chip in. Work out tour packages that give visitors a discount. That will get them through the doors.

Do a Television Special: The collections at the museum are world-class. Does anyone outside of the NMI know about the Treasure of the Concepcion? Do the Japanese know that the museum contains a great collection of artifacts from the empire period? They even have a board game based on the Japanese period in the islands. It’s time to tell the world what jewels are sitting on Middle Road. Call National Geographic. Call the History Channel. Call James Cameron. Put out a DVD. A museum needs good advertising just as much as a business does.

Get Corporate Sponsorship: I know we don’t like to talk about this because it smells of selling out. But if the island government won’t provide needed funding, the best way to get financial blood flowing through the museum’s veins is to invite the business community to get involved. It does not have to be blatant, like calling it the Saipan Coca-Cola Museum. But you could offer to name a room after a local company, as in “That collection is housed in the Hyatt room,” or how about a plaque that reads “The Treasure of the Concepcion is made possible through a generous donation made by Hard Rock Café.”

Expand the Gift Shop: The first rule of tourism is that tourists buy gifts. They buy mementos of the trip for themselves, they buy t-shirts and coffee mugs for friends back home. The gift shop at the museum is sadly inadequate. That shop should be expanded to an entire room, not just an afterthought. There should be t-shirts, pens, mugs, beach towels, magnets, hats, books, model proa kits, inflatable pirate ships, fluffy plush dolphins, you name it! Anyone in the museum business can tell you that gift shops are a major source of revenue.

Schedule Tours with the Public Schools and NMC: A child who tours the museum will become a parent who takes their children to the museum. It is educational and can be fun if done well. There is too much to talk about here so I will leave it at that.

Get Involved with Historical Projects in the NMI: There are archaeological digs and dives going on all the time in the NMI. How many of those is the museum involved with? The answer should be: all of them. The museum, along with NMC, can and should be a center of academic research in the area. Why isn’t it?

Well, this should get the conversation going. If the current leadership at the museum is not taking some of these steps, perhaps it is time to ask why. If a fresh approach requires a fresh face you can reach me through the paper.

BC Cook, PhD lived on Saipan and has taught history for 20 years. He currently resides on the mainland U.S.