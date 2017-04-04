The State of the Commonwealth Address

The following is the text of the speech delivered by the governor on Friday morning, March 31, 2017, at the multi-purpose center in Susupe:

GOOD Morning everyone.

Mr. President, Mr. Speaker, Members of the House and Senate, Chief Justice, Presiding Judge, our Judiciary, our mayors and municipal councils, distinguished guests, viewers on television and online, and most importantly, i famålao’an, lalahi, manhoben yan i manamko: taotao Marianas.

On behalf of Lt. Governor Victor B. Hocog, and my entire administration, I wish you a warm Hafa Adai and Tirow.

Welcome.

The state of our commonwealth is more than just who we are now. It is where we came from, the journey we have taken together.

It is where we are going. The legacy we are leaving and the life our people will live decades from today.

The State of our Commonwealth began four decades ago, in a school auditorium where a group of leaders — our forefathers — joined together under the idea of self-determination, and with these words of our preamble:

“We the people of the Northern Mariana Islands”

They launched our story — our journey to the future we see today.

This is part of who we are as a people from the very beginning -- since our ancestors navigated in dark nights, guided by the sea of stars, long before a Covenant or a Commonwealth ever existed.

But in our short years on this voyage as a Commonwealth, we have seen good waters and stormy seas. Our course has occasionally wavered, and at times, we have lost sight of the stars that guide us.

The late Governor Inos took it upon himself during one of our darkest periods to correct our course a few short years ago.

And since losing my friend and my mentor, it is now my duty to continue our mission and in his spirit we are forging ahead and have found the winds behind our backs.

Whether we use these winds to bring us closer to fulfilling this promise is how well each one of us takes on our share of our important responsibilities.

We must remain steadfast under the belief that we are in this journey together. Whether you supported this administration or not or whether you will support us in the future, our successes and our losses are ours to share. We must continue this journey under the principle that has guided our community through this all — inafa’maolek — doing good for one other.

That concept of inafa’maolek was on full display back in August 2015 when one of the worst storms to hit the Northern Marianas left many of our families and friends displaced and financially burdened. But it was ordinary people — regardless of income or status, or religion or political party — who led the charge of bringing back normalcy to our families. Those people included Jenny Hegland at CARE, Geri Willis, John Hirsh at the American Red Cross, Empty Vessel, young people, and the countless volunteers from all walks of life and from around the nation, who were there from the very beginning helping people out and getting them the resources they needed. And they still continue that work to this day.

Let’s give these people, who are here today, a round of applause.

And I would ask you all to take just a moment now and remember where we were only a few short years ago.

If we honestly think back, the CNMI was seriously hurting and in the midst of a deep and persistent economic depression. At the height of the CNMI’s economic decline in 2009, the Commonwealth suffered a reduction in GDP by 17.5%.

Our tourism industry was struggling with low numbers of arrivals. Revenue was at record lows.

High gas prices. Rolling blackouts. And both large and small businesses were struggling..

But things are different now. Over the last two years, we have experienced a surge of development in our tourism industry. Businesses are regaining their footing. New restaurants have opened. Unemployment has been dropping. And there’s an increased feeling of financial security and inclusion within our community.

That’s what the people who elected us want us to do and what I have tried to accomplish this past year.

I am extremely proud to remind everyone that last year we were able to pass a supplemental appropriations bill, Public Law 19-75, from our business gross revenue taxes which increased our budget by $40 million:

$2 million used to help families save on the cost of paying for their utility bills.

$7 million for CHCC to assist in our hospital’s ability to pay CUC

$1 million for my administration’s Rehabilitation Program and the Community Guidance Center

$2 million for the CNMI Medical Referral Office

$1,451,365 for active civil service employees frozen at Step 12

$10,241,826 for the Public School System

$1 million for Northern Marianas College

$150,000 for the Northern Marianas Trades Institute

$9 million for the payment of land compensation and judgments

$3,500,000 as a bonus to our retirees and their beneficiaries

To build upon this appropriation, today, I am submitting a budget that builds on the progress started last year.

My budget makes critical investments in key areas, while ensuring that we continue to fully address our government’s longstanding obligations in a fiscally sustainable manner.

I am therefore submitting a budget that supports the needs of a growing population and projects revenues for this next year increasing by $24.1 million for total gross budgetary resources of $236.7 million.

This budget is part of the overall step toward a future that expands opportunity for all of our people.

In order to get there, we need to focus on developing our economy.

Our tourism numbers are strong. In 2016, for the first time we have surpassed the 500,000 visitors mark in more than a decade. Our GDP has risen by $86 million since taking office and is now calculated at $922 million — the highest it has been since 2009.

With one year in office, this Administration has reduced the CNMI’s deficit by more than $23 million — a more than a 10% reduction.

In addition, business revenues are quickly rising, increasing by 41% since 2009.

But, these numbers alone mean little. To me, the path ahead for our economy has its greatest measure in the homes and around the dinner tables of all the families living in our community.

In the conversations shared between husband and wife, parents and children at this table, we break away from politics and from ceremonial speeches. At these dining tables across our islands, the true State of our Commonwealth is being discussed.

What matters most to me is that we focus our efforts to help the parents who sit there late into the night shaking their heads, filled with stress over how to pay their bills, to provide enough food on that table to feed the family.

For the record, I also hear the voices of some who caution us not to reach too high and not too fast.

To those who question the benefits of economic growth, I wish to offer you briefly some information which shows why growth is important.

For example, total employment has increased by more than 9% since Governor Inos and I took office and we can all be proud knowing that today we have more US eligible workers in our local labor force than at any time since 2004.

Our growth has provided more jobs to our residents and is allowing both the new and existing workers a competitive wage that can better lift them from living paycheck to paycheck. Wages for our workers has increased 54% since its lowest point in 2006. This is something we should all be proud of…

The number of individuals who require food stamp benefits to help make ends meet is on the decline — dropping 18% since 2015 — a reduction of 1,400 individuals, and nearly 400 households. The lowest levels for the program since 2004.

Together with the good staff at the NAP program, we have strengthened our efforts to encourage recipients who are able to work to help aid in our labor shortage. Since 2015, we have reduced the total number of work registration participants by 30%.

And perhaps even more important, never since the beginning of our modern economy have we had a greater ratio of US to foreign workers.

Since the beginning of this century, we have gone from 30% domestic workers in the labor force to nearly half of all workers.

Our growth is not just benefiting our people. For the first time in recent history, it is our people who are in the driver’s seat.

The strength of our economy is now more than ever, built upon the fathers and mothers who are earning more to support their families, and it is hardened by the student waiting tables or working at the gas station, developing the work ethic that will be the foundation of their future successes.

This Administration has worked hard over the last year to be able to reach the station where we are today.

We have refocused our efforts to improving the quality of our islands as a world-class tourist destination.

Together with our CNMI legislature, we have increased total funding of MVA in our last budget by $3 million which is seeing tremendous results making our tourism industry resilient and strong.

We have developed and implemented a policy to revive the Japanese market and despite a global downturn of outbound tourists from Japan, the CNMI has realized sustained growth and renewed excitement among the Japanese market.

Through innovative marketing strategies such as the “Three Day Weekend in the Marianas” and the intense rebranding effort in off-island markets, the CNMI is positioning itself to truly compete with the world.

We have more sporting events, like Ironman, Xterra, and the Saipan Marathon bringing in visitors from all over the world. We’re collaborating with our private sector partners to revitalize Garapan, the heart of our tourist district through our Garapan Revitalization Task Force. We’ve relit the Froilan Tenorio pathway, for tourists and residents alike to walk along the beautiful sunsets of our western shores in safety and comfort.

Our goal has been and will continue to be a diverse tourism sector that can withstand global trends, guided by the benchmark of 30% Japan, 30% Korea, and 30% China.

Based on our efforts, our hotels are at nearly full capacity for the first time in years. We have new hotels in the works and have also seen the renovation of the beautiful Kensington Resort, and with each new hotel comes greater amenities for our tourists and jobs for our people.

As we increase visitor arrivals, we must continue to ensure that the benefits of the economy are fostering local entrepreneurship. I want to recognize the success of the CNMI Micro Loan Program, that has provided $73,000 to entrepreneurs from Saipan and Tinian in 2016.

One such loan is a shining example of not only the potential for success in our economy, but of the ability of our young entrepreneurs. I would like to recognize one recipient of the program who has been instrumental in leading the way for the new generation of CNMI locally owned businesses.

Robert Travilla, CEO and President of Tribe Marianas, had a dream and relentlessly pursued his passion, navigating his way through the pitfalls and hurdles of small business development to find a market and a home for his creativity.

Through the CDA Micro Loan program, Rob was able to turn an idea into a beautiful storefront on Middle Road producing locally designed clothing that is worn across the Marianas and even around the world. Let’s give Rob a round of applause.

Moreover, through a collaboration between the CNMI Department of Commerce and CDA, the CNMI has been able to support the development of restaurants, safety gear distributors, uniform and medical supply retailers and entertainment providers through the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Program, and has deployed more than $8 million into the development of small businesses in our economy.

In fact, since coming into office, this government has witnessed more than 1,500 new businesses open up shop to provide goods and services, offer new restaurant opportunities, and accommodations for our tourists. In 2016, we saw a remarkable 36% increase in new business applications compared to 2013. The CNMI is and will continue to be a land of promise and opportunity for all with an idea and a dream.

To those dreams still waiting to be chased, the resources are here, the market is growing. The time is now to make your dream a reality. Your government is standing ready to support you. We are your partners.

And as we grow our small businesses, we must recognize the contributions and commitment of our private sector partners who have stayed with us through good times and bad. Joeten Enterprises, Herman’s Bakery, J’s Restaurant and Tan Holdings are but a few notable examples of businesses who are tied to our community, who have weathered the most trying times of our economy and who are now seeing a financial return as we continue to grow.

Joeten has built upon their decades of devotion to these islands and has embarked upon new investments that are hiring more US citizens and making a lifelong impact on the quality of life in the CNMI. To the Joeten family, and all of our long-term private sector partners, thank you and si yu’us ma’ase. Your success is our success.

I have made it my personal responsibility to advocate for the continuation of our economic growth against federal laws that try to limit the heights we can achieve.

This year we have accomplished a first for the CNMI’s relationship with the federal government. We undertook and completed the complex process outlined in Section 902 of our Covenant to speak toward the issues affecting our relationship with the federal government.

For the first time since the creation of our Commonwealth, the 902 Consultations resulted in a final report being approved by the President of the United States and sent to Congress.

During our consultations, the CNMI laid out the case that our economy can grow with both foreign and US workers. That our economic growth provides real benefits for US citizens living in our islands. And that our private sector can be responsible in our efforts to hire and train US citizens.

In the final report, the federal government agreed with us. They agreed that given our small population and location in Asia, we need access to workers in this part of the world as well as from the United States.

I want to thank the former Assistant Secretary of Insular Affairs, Esther Kia’aina for her tireless work for the territories and for the CNMI during the 902 Consultations.

And now we are taking these arguments for our prosperity to members of Congress.

Together we will continue our efforts of advocating to the federal government for our right to succeed, and our right to provide for more jobs and more opportunities for all who call these islands home.

We must and we will take steps to extend the transition period, and allow the CNMI the access to the labor force we need to grow.

The simple fact is that there are not enough US qualified workers living here to meet the demands for labor our economy requires today.

It is clear that the presence of foreign labor does not take a job from a worker born in the CNMI, it allows more jobs to be created for everyone.

And I am proud to report that the relationship I have built with our new President and Congress is growing stronger, and my office has open lines of communication with the White House to inform our President of the CNMI’s needs.

While we may not agree on all of the issues, I am confident that our unprecedented ability to communicate directly with our counterparts in the nation’s capital will continue to be of great importance and value.

For example, in my communications with the President I have stressed the economic needs of our community offered through the CW program and the discretionary parole granted to visitors from China. But I have also made it known that the CNMI is taking all steps available to us to be responsible members of our American community and that we can work collaboratively to address the concerns of the federal government.

Collaboration includes doing our part to curtail the practice of illegal immigration into the Commonwealth.

To be clear, the practice of bringing in workers under the disguise of tourists will harm the overall economy and it will not be tolerated.

Working with the legislature and the federal government, the CNMI not only condemns this action, but we will put forward the resources to penalize those who threaten to harm our community’s progress.

If you exploit workers in the CNMI, if you threaten our economy, if you put at risk the many families relying on our success we will stop you.

I will continue working with all stakeholders on this issue to ensure the community’s safety at all costs. We will cancel flights, and reduce tourist arrivals if I have to because this is our government and our islands.

And we have much work yet to accomplish

I am strengthening my commitment to providing the businesses and residents of the CNMI quality infrastructure to support your needs.

Working with CUC and the CNMI Legislature, we have injected the largest appropriation of local dollars to the rehabilitation of our aged power generation system, to support stable and affordable electricity to a rapidly growing community. This is along with my commitment to newer, more efficient generators and the pursuit of alternative energy sources.

We are increasing our efforts to locate, fix, and maintain our water lines throughout Saipan, making significant steps toward providing quality 24-hour water access to all Saipan residents.

Your team at DPW is hard at work putting into place more than $9 million in improvements to our roads, from Capital Hill to Beach Road — the most critical access ways of our community, in addition to secondary roads such as Kannat Tabla.

But we are not done. I am announcing the mobilization of nearly $31 million of federal and local funding to roads across the CNMI over the next two years. We will have new roads from Beach Road, to Kagman Road, and roads and routes throughout Tinian and Rota. We are putting into place the money and the manpower to fix the roads to our major tourist sites, such as the newly developed Kalabera Cave, and finally making it easier to reach Mt. Tapochao and the Forbidden Island lookout.

Federal and local dollars have sat unused for years, and this administration is poised to do more, to spend more, to build more roads than ever before.

DPW is truly “On the Road Again.”

In the coming months, we will also launch the CNMI’s first public transit fixed route system through the hard work of COTA. What will begin with one bus, will grow to a fleet that will fuel our industry and remove one of the greatest barriers to our people’s success in the labor force…simply getting transport to their jobs.

For our workforce, we will take the necessary steps to build a network of vocational training institutions so that our workers of tomorrow can be found right here at home. And in this budget I am offering students willing to take on vocational training more options for their future careers. Because our greatest resource is and will continue to be you, our people.

This past year also showcased the viability and potential of our Casino Gaming industry.

A new venture that has diversified our tourism makeup, bringing in new resources for our government, and most importantly jobs and opportunities for our people.

To date the operations of Best Sunshine Live, the Live-training facility on Saipan, has brought in over $72 million in BGRT, excise, and salary and wage tax revenue since beginning its operations in 2015.

To the many local employees of this new venture, the more than 600 new workers that have found a good paying job and satisfaction in the work. I thank you.

This is an ambitious project that will bring the CNMI into a new era of prosperity, but we must carefully implement its phases and even delay its full implementation so that we can ensure we have the infrastructure and plans in place to strengthen our economy and protect our community.

But the gaming industry is only one aspect of my efforts to diversify our economy.

We cannot settle for success of Saipan alone. A strong Commonwealth lives up to the term and relies on the common wealth of all who call these islands home.

Already, we are seeing success of proactive policymaking on Tinian and with the signing of Public Law 20-01, which clarified the terms of development on our ports, our laws now better support the success of the Tinian people and investors, instead of hampering them unnecessarily.

As a result of the enactment of this law, I can announce today, a long-awaited need for the community and the Tinian economy. This year, we will once again have an inter-island ferry service, shuttling passengers, residents, and tourists between Saipan and Tinian.

I must thank and recognize Bridge Investment Group and Phillip Mendiola-Long who is making this happen.

To the people of our beautiful island of Rota, I am proud to announce that work is on the way to bring this natural jewel of the CNMI back to life, and jumpstart the economy toward a path of becoming a world-class, environmentally sustainable tourist destination.

I am working with commitment and locally focused investors to see the development of hotels, air travel, and air cargo to Rota this year, that will improve life for all Rota residents and provide opportunities for the sons and daughters of Rota to return home.

I stand before you today to announce to the people of Rota and Tinian, that we will continue the work toward an economy we all can be proud of. Because we are one Commonwealth pulling together.

In the years ahead, I dream of a community with a strong and diversified economy with a vibrant middle-class in all islands.

We are already on the path to realize this dream. I am proud and thankful for the efforts of Docomo Pacific who are on track to lay our second fiber optic cable in the CNMI. Their work will supplement our access to the world, and provide the infrastructure to see our residents and businesses obtain advanced access to the unlimited potential of the internet. This is a milestone in our history that I will build upon to help craft a Commonwealth that is a shining light in the Pacific:

A Connected, Competitive, and Innovative Society whose ambitions have no limits.

However, as proud I am of the progress being made with our technology infrastructure, the process of getting us to this point highlights the limits of our regulatory and permitting structure.

In order to advance in a competitive world, we need to streamline our governmental regulation process.

Our laws and regulations are made to serve our people.

And when we see laws and regulations that are outdated or out of touch, we must have the ability to change them.

In the coming weeks, I will order all executive branch departments to undertake a review of their regulations to identify changes that will eliminate the barriers to prosperity. When we find regulations that limit progress:

We will fix them.

As we progress with our economy, I want you to know complaints without solutions do nothing and our people deserve better than that. If anyone can provide a legitimate alternative to our current path that increases jobs, provides for our retirees, creates opportunities for our small businesses, decreases our levels of poverty, and grows our ability to provide our people a greater standard of living. I will support your efforts.

However, there are times our community requires bold action and solutions, and we must act.

For example, we had to take decisive action to protect the well-being of our retirees because how we care for our elders is a pure reflection of who we are.

Our retirees did the foundation work and labored for so many years for the success of these islands. In return, they did not ask for luxury or extravagant retirement benefits, but the basic needs to survive after their years of service.

That is why it is so important for me to uphold the promise of receiving their full benefits.

To ensure we have the resources to keep this promise, and ensure that they receive their full benefits.

The intent of dedicating all of the $15 million annual license fee generated from the Saipan Casino is to make good on the promises we have given to our retirees.

And I will continue to ensure that the Commonwealth does all it can to protect them because to do otherwise, is more than bad policy, it strikes at the very foundation of who we are.

Our manamko’ overall should be cherished and supported. They were at the forefront of our development.

And they are our linkages to the past, and were the stewards of our land.

In protecting them, we must also continue their legacy of conservation and stewardship over our shared resources.

Utilizing our manamko’s love and respect for our islands is the model I will continue to use as the marker for this Administration when it comes to issues concerning the protection of our environment and our island way of life.

To be absolutely clear, I want everyone to understand that this Administration has in this past year — and will continue in the future — make public land use and development decisions that ensure the protection and beauty of our islands are maintained and ecosystems stay healthy.

We cannot allow our greatest asset — our environment — to be harmed or disrespected. I will continue to balance and encourage economic growth and development, but not at the price of harming our natural beauty.

During the last year we have for example witnessed the closing of the Puerto Rico dump and conversion of that property into the Governor Eloy S. Inos Peace Park which is something we can all be proud of. The park stands as a testament to the legacy of our late Governor who was an environmental champion.

And last December, I was very proud to have signed a document that returned what was rightfully ours from the beginning: our submerged lands. This transfer of ownership strengthens our shared dedication to sustain our unique natural resources for years to come and for our children and grandchildren to benefit.

And I believe there are no better stewards of our environment than those who live and depend upon the land. That is why I have directed the Department of Public Lands to move forward and eliminate obstacles preventing the CNMI government from continuing to issue homesteads to our people.

I am proud of the work of our DPL on taking charge of this, opening homesteads throughout Rota and Tinian, and most recently issued 13 homestead lots on Saipan for the first time in 3 years. And more are on the way such as the Agricultural Homesteading Program for Pagan.

Another example of prioritizing our environment that I am proud of is reaching an agreement with the United States Air Force that Tinian is the best location for the proposed Divert and Exercises Airfield.

The Department of Defense’s leasing of two-thirds of the island since the formation of the CNMI has stalled the development of the community. The property which the United States holds under lease for another sixty-six years, was given with the promise of economic development and activity — a military air base, schools, medical facilities and movie theater.

But instead, after 41 years two-thirds of the island were not developed and by tying-up this vast portion of the island the military lease restricted potential growth on Tinian.

But now, with the agreement that the Divert Project will be located on Tinian, economic activity can now begin to happen and I want to thank the United States Air Force and assure you we will continue to work together to make this project a success, especially toward the progress of the Tinian community.

And finally, the CJMT project and the live-fire training range projects proposed for both Tinian and Pagan as presently planned must be recognized as one of the most important environmental and politically challenging issues facing the CNMI today.

There should be no mistakes, the CNMI is more than willing to do its part and provide resources for the common good, for the defense of the United States. One of our islands and the waters in a 12 mile radius around FDM are already used exclusively for live fire bombing and training activities.

That is why I believe that asking the sons and daughters of Pagan to give up hope of returning to the land of our ancestors, or allowing the use of Tinian for the high-caliber live-fire training to fulfill the training needs of the entire armed forces located in the Western Pacific is unreasonable. And contrary to what we agreed to when joining into political union with the United States almost 50 years ago.

I couldn’t help be reminded of this fact last week, we celebrated our Covenant day. This agreement is more than a political document. It is the embodiment of our rights as a people — who willingly joined the United States under terms we negotiated as equals. I will continue to protect our interests guaranteed under our Covenant. It is who we are, and I will fight for its integrity and importance now more than ever

I thank Mayor JP San Nicolas, for his ardent support on behalf of the needs and future of the Tinian people.

And I want to take a moment of silence for a champion of our most untouched resources — the guardian of Gani — our late Mayor Jerome Aldan, who I have witnessed time and time again fight on behalf of the heritage, future and importance of our treasured islands in the north.

The goal we all share for a healthy population is a reflection of more than just quality health care It requires stable incomes, sanitary housing, good nutrition, and sustainable pathways to financial viability and labor in our health care network.

I understand that the issues facing our islands’ only hospital are complex and do not get solved overnight. And I commend the hard work being done every day by our doctors and nurses and our public health care officials.

But it is important to note that we are in the midst of a health care crisis. Our healthcare system, as in most of the other US territories, faces major challenges in the areas of access, financing, and labor.

Certainly one of the most dire needs of the CNMI under the CW program, is the access to trained and qualified healthcare professionals and is one that is at the forefront of our discussions toward the passage of H.R. 339, which is now with the US Senate.

If passed, H.R. 339 will allow for a momentary increase of the CW program’s numerical limitations this year to allow these vital personnel to continue providing the essential services our people need.

And beyond our hospital’s labor needs, my administration understands that it is important that we help CHCC efficiently manage its finances.

As I mentioned earlier, last December, we made a supplemental appropriation of $7 million for CHCC to pay the past due and outstanding balance to CUC.

Our doctors, our nurses, and our public health officials deserve the peace of mind of making sure CHCC’s finances, utilities and infrastructure don’t hamper the real work being done by our medical professionals, who dedicate their lives to their patients and making sure they get the care they need.

This is a reason why I signed a law establishing the CHCC governing board to efficiently manage our hospital’s finances by preparing a business plan that not only addresses current revenue shortfalls, but also ensures that the hospital becomes fiscally sustainable for the future.

And as our revenues continue to increase, I will personally make sure that our hospital gets its supplemental appropriation this year so that we can focus less on financing and more on the health care concerns facing our community.

One of our biggest health care concerns happens also to be our biggest public safety priority. And it is one that hits most, if not, all of us, too close to home.

We see it in the papers. We talk about it among our family and friends. And we feel it when we see someone we love dragged into a cycle of abuse and addiction.

When I get a report from DPS that an officer has arrested another ice user, I would be lying if I told you that I was pleased or happy that they will be put behind bars.

But each new report of abuse of that drug that I read is never easy to receive or accept. I understand the impact that comes with this terrible addiction. I am disheartened as I see a familiar face walking in the streets seemingly lost, because at that moment, I realize that someone is missing a mother, a father, a brother, a sister, a son, a daughter, or even a friend. And what weighs even heavier in my heart is that families are now turning away from their loved ones and are giving up. We cannot and will not give up.

The ice crisis in our islands is real. And in this chamber right now, there are people here who have stories. There’s heartache and pain. But there’s also resilience and strength.

I’ve made the War on Ice a such an important element of my administration, and I’m glad that this issue has been undertaken by all three branches of our government.

That spirit of collaboration was seen when we established the CNMI’s first drug court back in October 2015.

I commend Chief Justice Castro and Presiding Judge Naraja for their leadership in managing this new addition to our judicial branch. I would also like to recognize Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio for giving this drug court the direction it needs to succeed. They deserve a round of applause.

To further enhance our goal of getting our loved ones the care and treatment they need, I established the Rehabilitation Program — the signature policy initiative of my administration.

This new program’s mission is to provide recovering drug addicts with the tools necessary to reintegrate into society.

The program is working hard to establish a residential service that would provide a 24-hour high-quality extended care for individuals with chronic addiction needing long-term, supervised residential treatment. And within this program, gambling addiction and PTSD for our veterans will also be served.

So I say this, let’s continue to work together to get non-violent drug offenders out of jail and into treatment programs. It’s good for them and their families, and it lessens the load off of the hardest working people in our community: our law enforcement officials.

Almost two years ago, this administration formed the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is comprised of DPS officers, CNMI Customs, Department of Corrections, and the DEA, and has opened investigations against 120 individuals for controlled substance violations.

In the past year, the task force has identified two large scale drug trafficking organizations operating in Saipan. About 232 grams of ice and more than $100,000 in assets have been seized. More than $5 million in drugs and assets off our streets and away from our children.

I signed Public Law 19-86 last month which allows Customs to conduct K-9 unit drug detections for all inter-island commuter flights and seaport entries. We have also equipped our officers in Tinian and Rota with new vehicles and more resources. And we have secured x-ray machines for all ports of entry. This will step up our enforcement on all three islands.

While these steps are good, this type of investigative work is extremely difficult and dangerous. And the strain on our officers is heavy.

Our law enforcement officials work early mornings, nights, and weekends, and even on holidays, sacrificing time with their families and friends. I am very proud of these brave men and women because they work to protect our community each and every day. Their service is the highest form of citizenship.

It is the reason why I made it a personal commitment to give our law enforcement their first salary increase since 2001. And with our growing economy, I will continue to make sure we give them what they rightfully deserve so they can enforce our laws efficiently and effectively.

Let’s give all of our officers a big round of applause for their service and hard work.

For all our futures, and to truly combat crime, to defeat the evils of drug abuse and to eliminate the fear and the pain of criminal activity — we must start with strengthening the education and the values of citizenship within our children.

Our young people represent the best qualities of our islands. They are indigenous and international. They are globally minded and locally focused. Our young people, scholars in the making, will be the engineers to improve our utilities and infrastructure. They will be the doctors who heal the communities which raised them.

So we must raise them well. We must invest in education because education is the best escape from poverty; education stimulates growth, both intellectual and economic.

We have with us today educational leaders who work diligently for the improvement of our youth, I applaud your efforts and I offer myself as your ally. Our political and educational leaders of the CNMI must be unified in our desire to advance our people.

I have spoken with Commissioner Deleon Guerrero of our Public School System and I was pleased that among her other wonderful initiatives, PSS will soon launch improved college preparation programs to help our students receive admittance and scholarships at the colleges and universities which will best suit their interests and our community’s needs.

Whether our students attend Northern Marianas College or any other institution of higher learning, we are dedicated to helping our high school graduates compete with the best and brightest students in the world.

Two examples of this effort, are Kagman High School students Kloe Borja and Kycel Butters, both part of the innovative Million Dollar Scholars club, which was started under the exceptional leadership of Kagman High School teacher and CNMI Teacher of the Year, Gerard Van Gils.

Kloe’s home was badly damaged in Typhoon Soudelor and for more than a year, Kloe’s family was displaced. Through the outstanding support of her teachers and mentors, Kloe was able to prepare for college and just recently received a full scholarship to prestigious Hollins University in Virginia, as did her classmate Kycel.

These young women would claim more than $400,000 in scholarships, but they are held back by the simple financial support needed pay for a flight. This is unfortunately common that financial aid is available only after a student arrives at college, but there is little support to help them get there.

Both Kloe and Kycel desire to pursue a quality education, specializing in skills our islands need, before returning home to make good on our investment in them.

For this reason, I am requesting additional investment and improvements for the CNMI Scholarship. My office has met with the stakeholders and we are all dedicated to making clear pathways for our graduates as they progress in their education. Of course, as we invest in our young people we expect them to provide a return on that investment by coming back home, now as educated professionals who will serve their people in the CNMI. Our aim is not to export our people. Our aim is to improve our people, so they can join us in that same endeavor upon their return.

With all the problems that exist in our community. I have spent many stressful nights wondering what the solution is…if there is a solution.

But every once and awhile there are times where we are given the chance to do things that make people’s lives better, that give them a chance to succeed. The students we are helping through this program alongside the hard work of Mr. Van Gils and Commissioner Deleon Guerrero, we are laying the groundwork for a CNMI that will be better than we can even imagine.

I would like to recognize Khloe and Kycel, along with Mr. Van Gils, Commissioner Deleon Guerrero, the PSS Board and all teachers here today for their successes and for all of their bright futures.

To my fellow elected officials, you know the work we do is hard. The issues are complex and the solutions are never as easy as we would hope. But it is a challenge we have asked for. As public servants we do not have the luxury of simply pointing to problems, we have the duty to do the hard work to solve them.

But opportunities to do good for people like Khloe and Kycel, for the many men and women struggling against the demons of substance abuse, for the families looking for a means to earn a living, remind us why we as public servants are here.

And I would just ask you to learn and recognize and appreciate those moments and you’ll find it’s a lot easier to keep doing that work.

What I have offered you today are the highlights of the work we have accomplished together and the bright hopes I have for the years ahead… There is still much to look forward to.

We will continue to support the development of affordable, quality housing, through the LIHTC project, homesteads, and other means, while cracking down on illegal hotel operators who are using our scarce housing supply to circumvent CNMI tax laws.

We will reform and enhance our NAP Program, to ensure that those in need do not have to make a choice between working minimum wage or receiving food benefits.

We will reach out and listen to our small businesses to unveil better ways the CNMI government can support and grow this backbone of our economy.

And we will make sure our villages are safer and prosperous so that you all have the peace of mind to focus on the most important things in life like your families and your friends.

In conclusion, I will work for your dreams, I will not stop in the efforts to make your life better, to fight the fears that keep you up at night, to make it possible for you to work, to feed your families.

I will take it upon myself to steer this ship. To watch the path before us. To ensure the vessel holds together

But we all need each other. We are on this journey together. I am not asking for you to support me if you are not willing to. I am asking you to understand that our failures are shared. I am asking that you believe our successes have the potential to improve all our lives.

It may be difficult at times to maintain idealism, and cynicism is a logical response to everything negative you see on the papers or on Facebook about a problem that can’t be solved.

But this isn’t the only response.

You can be a critic, who throws rocks from the sidelines because it’s easy and requires little creativity, or you can choose to be a part of the progress through collective action and constructive conversations.

This progress we are seeing now — ordinary people made it happen. Over many years we chose to make this progress.

It was our ancestors, who came here for a better life. It was our founders who had a vision for the future. It was people in government, in the private sector, in nonprofits, in volunteer organizations.

It was us — all of us — that despite our shortcomings and flaws, we chose to move forward with the goal of bettering the lives of our people.

And if we can understand and appreciate that it takes a home, a village, an island, and a community to build on this progress, we will find that it is easier to believe that our islands’ best days are definitely ahead and confident that the state of our commonwealth will be strong.

Thank you. Si Yuus Ma’ase yan Ghilisou. May God bless you all and may God Bless the Northern Mariana Islands.