Jobless, overstaying tourist spends over $3,000 a month

THE man accused of operating a birth-tourism scheme had monthly expenses in excess of $3,000 even though he does not have a job, according to U.S. Probation Officer Margarita Wonenberg.

At a detention hearing, Thursday, for Sen Sun or Sam Sun, District Court for the NMI Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy asked the U.S. probation officer about the defendant’s financial background.

An overstaying tourist, Sun was indicted in federal court on charges of harboring aliens, unlawfully employing aliens, and money laundering.

According to the U.S. government, Sun operated an unlicensed business that offered tour packages to the CNMI for pregnant Chinese women seeking to give birth on U.S. soil.

Wonenberg told the court that she interviewed the defendant on Nov. 7, and that he said he is unemployed.

But he also makes monthly payments of about $2,800 for his house and utilities, and lives in a two-story, four-bedroom, two-bathroom concrete house, Wonenberg said, adding that Sun also told her that he pays $1,000 a month for a car he bought for $100,000.

According to the defendant, his parents are paying for his expenses, she said

Wonenberg said she also interviewed the parents of the defendant who told her they were not paying for anything and don’t know anyone on island.

Sun told the probation officer that his parents had $100,000 in a bank in China.

But the parents said they have only about 100,000 yuan which is about $15,000, Wonenberg said.

She added that the parents say that they cannot help Sun pay for his legal expenses.

The court-appointed defense counsel, Benjamin Petersburg, asked the court for a third-party custodian.

But he said he might need some time to establish a third-party custodian so he also asked the court for a continuance.

Magistrate Judge Kennedy said she may revoke Petersburg’s appointment due to the defendant’s inconsistent statements.

But she said she would retain Petersburg’s appointment until the next hearing.

“If it appears that Sun has the means to acquire his own defense counsel, he will be ordered to seek an attorney,” she added.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric O’Malley asked the court to detain the defendant because of the serious risk Sun would flee, obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice, or threaten and intimidate prospective witnesses.

O’Malley, however, did not oppose the continuance.

According to the indictment, Sun charged each client upwards of $15,000 for services that included providing round-the-clock caregivers who were unauthorized to work.

Sun also arranged or facilitated, among other things, transportation to and from the CNMI, transportation within the CNMI, food and accommodations, medical services via licensed clinics, and filing documents necessary to obtain U.S. passports for the newborn children

The U.S. government said Sun’s parole expired on Jan. 29, 2014.