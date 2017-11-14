Judge Camacho sworn in for 2nd term

JOSEPH James Norita Camacho was sworn into office for his second term as Superior Court associate judge by Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres on Friday at the Fiesta Resort & Spa.

Eighty percent of CNMI voters cast their ballots in favor of Judge Camacho’s retention in Nov. 2016. Judges serve a term of six years.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as a judge,” he said. “I humbly extend my gratitude to the people of the CNMI for their overwhelming support.”

He was nominated and confirmed in Nov. 2011 and his first term expired on Nov. 10, 2017 His second term expires in 2023.

“Judges take an oath to follow the Constitution and the law,” he said. “To give each case the attention it deserves, and decide the case on the law and the facts presented in the courtroom, to be fair and impartial and not be swayed by improper public pressure, passion, sympathy, prejudice or bias.”

In his first term, Camacho presided over 94 trials — 30 jury trials and 64 bench trials — involving serious crimes ranging from murder, sexual assault and abuse, robbery, kidnapping, and assault with dangerous weapon, burglary, theft, and trafficking of illegal drugs.





In his first term, he also had the most published opinions, totaling 112. These published opinions add to the body of CNMI law. They give guidance on the law and can be found on the CNMI judiciary’s website at www.justice.gov.mp

Judge Camacho also sat as justice pro-tem in a total of 19 appeals in the CNMI and Guam trial courts.

In his six years as judge, he presided over several thousand hearings involving criminal, traffic, small claims, civil, probate, juvenile, family court cases, adoptions, temporary restraining orders, criminal preliminary hearings, bail hearings, motions and evidentiary hearings, change of pleas and sentencing, probation revocation, review hearings, settlement and mediation.

He also performed weddings and administered the oaths of office for government staffers and officials.

He is known to streamline court proceedings and remove unnecessary delays to resolve cases in a few months instead of years.

Judge Camacho arrives at work early and stays late. He makes himself available to law enforcement officers to review arrest and search warrants any time, day or night.

Off the bench, he has supported the school mock trial program for 15 years now, and also visits public and private schools to talk to students about legal concepts and issues.





He is also invited to give presentations to law enforcement officers, teach college-level constitutional law courses at the Fire Academy and for Department of Public Safety officers and cadets, as well as Customs officers on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

As a judge, he chairs several rules committee revising and updating court rules and procedures. He heads the committees on the rules of evidence, jury instructions, probate, small claims, criminal justice information system, and time standards. He is also an adviser of the CNMI Judiciary Marshal Service Division and the Office of Adult Probation.

Before becoming an associate judge, he served as floor leader of the House of Representatives. He is a former prosecutor for the Office of the Attorney General, an adjunct instructor of business law at Northern Marianas College and a police officer II with the Department of Public Safety.

As an attorney, he is licensed to practice in the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the District Court for the NMI, and the CNMI judiciary.

He has handled 20 trials as an attorney in both federal and local courts, three appeals to the CNMI Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit.

Judge Camacho received his juris doctorate from Gonzaga University School of Law in 2001 He earned a master’s degree in public administration from Seattle University in 1998; a bachelor of arts degree in history from San Jose State University in 1994; and an associate of arts degree in liberal arts from Northern Marianas College in 1992. He graduated from Marianas High School in 1987.