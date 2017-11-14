Guam groups seek action on medical cannabis

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Live Life Alive and Grassroots Guam are displeased with what they believe is a lack of political will being displayed by government officials to fully get behind the Joaquin “KC” Concepcion II Compassionate Cannabis Use Act of 2013.

The two organizations have been pushing island leaders to provide access to cannabis therapy to help improve the lives of many patients around the island suffering from chronic pain and illnesses.

Andrea Pellicani, managing partner of Grassroots Guam and medical cannabis and patient advocate, said two years have passed and there has been little to no progress on the requirements of the government to execute the provisions that have been put in place.

Grassroots Guam attempted to seek a legislative oversight hearing to get answers from the Department of Public Health and Social Services and other government officials on the status of various rules and regulations to fully implement the law and allow businesses to be established to offer medical cannabis.

A wave will be held Nov. 17 at the ITC intersection to show continued support for the law and encourage action from government leaders.