Vietnam War veterans finally get recognition

AFTER more than 50 years, about 40 Vietnam War veterans in the CNMI received recognition during the Veterans Day commemoration on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at American Memorial Park.

The Vietnam War ended in 1975, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan said in an interview. “Many of the servicemembers that went to Vietnam were drafted and yet when they came home there was no parade or anything — nothing.”

The theme for this year’s Veterans Day was, “Honoring all who served in times of war — in time of peace.”

Kilili said it was about time that the Vietnam War veterans were recognized. “It is just a way to say thank you to them and welcome them home, after more than 50 years.”

Oscar C. Torres, executive officer of the CNMI Military and Veterans Affairs Office, said it was only proper for the U.S. and the CNMI governments to honor the Vietnam War veterans.

“Many [Americans] did not really appreciate what they did,” he said, referring to the veterans. “Nobody wanted the Vietnam War.”

Torres said the recognition for Vietnam War veterans started last year.

One of them, Saipan Mayor David Apatang, recalled that during the war, “there were a lot of other problems in the U.S., and the war was never supported — people were demonstrating against it.”

Apatang said he is thankful to then-President Barack Obama for recognizing the Vietnam veterans in 2012.

“A lot of vets that came back from Vietnam are still suffering from various kinds of ailments. Finally, President Donald Trump is taking care of the veterans.”

Apatang was deployed as an infantryman to Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 and from 1970 to 1971.

“It is an experience that we usually don’t discuss. It is hard for many of us to come out and disclose our feelings,” he said.

Robert “Cal” Colavechio, another Vietnam War veteran, said he was thankful that they were finally being given national recognition. “Times have changed and I hope it will stay that way,” he added.

In her keynote speech, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona noted that “there are a thousand veterans now on Saipan, Tinian and Rota, and we are grateful for their service.”

Unlike before, she said, the U.S. has an all-volunteer military. “Every man and woman who puts on the uniform made a personal choice to serve. It is noble that they make that choice for the values that we stand for.”

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres said Veterans Day is also a time for gratitude.

“The work [the veterans] do, or have done, for us is sometimes a task that goes unnoticed or underappreciated, but it is work that carries with it a great deal of nobility. It takes a very special breed of man or woman to serve in this way. Some of them have sacrificed their lives for our peace and security. For their selflessness, for their efforts to liberate the oppressed and defend freedom and all it stands for, this is a day and honor that they all truly deserve,” he said.

“As a group of grateful islands who are part of an even more grateful nation, let us all do our part to honor our troops, those who serve us in all branches, those who have retired, and those whose memories live on in our hearts, and take a moment to simply say to each and every one of them — thank you.”