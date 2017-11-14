Governor to review new CHCC rates; Muna says they’re defensible

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres said he will review the new hospital rates that the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. implemented starting on Oct. 4, 2017.

“I noted that they doubled the rates,” he added. While he agreed that there should be an increase in the rates, “ at the same time my concern is making sure they provide critical services.”

CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna reiterated that the new charges “are defensible and are based on uncompensated care.”

During a recent meeting with lawmakers, some of them compared CHCC to Guam Memorial Hospital.

“We did look at Guam’s rates, because we are always compared to Guam, and yes, they are lower but there are also other factors involved,” Muna said, adding that GMH gets significant funding support from the government of Guam.

“They get about $40 million and that is for hospital operations alone,” she said. Guam also funds an indigent program. “They have Medicaid and they have a Medical Indigent Program. Guam actually pays for the cost of healthcare of the community there.”

As for privatizing the hospital, Muna said it’s easier said than done. “That has been mentioned before. And there were always people who wanted to come in and privatize the hospital. But at the end of the day, they walked away when they realized that there was no profit. How can you make profit when your losses amount to $28 million a year?”

For FY 2018, CHCC requested $16 million for indigent care, but it was provided with just $800,000.

“If you don’t want to give us the money, at least empower the people to be able to afford the healthcare,” Muna said.

Guam’s MIP, she added allows people “to seek services from either a private or public clinic. So if you want to be like Guam, do what Guam does.”

Guam’s economy is much larger than the CNMI’s. For FY 2018, Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo submitted an $885 million budget proposal. In the same fiscal year, the CNMI’s government budget resources amounted to just over $236 million of which $150 million is for government operations, including the Department of Public Lands.