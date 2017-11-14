Rep. Angel Demapan: We need fresh voice in DC

“WE need to have a fresh voice in Washington, D.C. that speaks louder about the commonwealth’s needs,” Rep. Angel Demapan said during a fundraiser on Friday at the Pacific Islands Club.

More than 600 people attended the event to express their support for Demapan who wants to be the CNMI’s next delegate to the U.S. Congress.

Among those who were at PIC were Gov. Ralph Torres, first lady Diann Torres, former Gov. Benigno Fitial and his wife Josie.

“I’m very happy to see this overwhelming support tonight which is a good sign for the campaign,” Demapan said. “I’m very happy to see many people here who believe in my campaign and its message — that we need to have a new voice in Washington so we can be heard loud and clear.”

In a speech, Demapan said this is the time to make more good things happen.

“It’s time for us to stand up for what we believe is best for the commonwealth and not what others want us to believe is best for the commonwealth. It’s time for us to ask more because we deserve more…. It’s time to tear down the divide between states and territories and assert that we are all equal in the American political family regardless of our geographical location. It’s time to shift from dependence to giving us the resources and pathway to sustainability. But above all it’s time for a new energy and a fresh voice to represent you in our nation’s capital. And that is why I stand ready to be your loyal voice in Washington and not Washington’s voice in the CNMI.”

Demapan, at the same time, thanked all his supporters.

The governor was also happy to see a lot of people expressing support for Demapan. Torres said he will be happy to endorse Demapan as the next congressional delegate.

“He is young and energetic. I am ready to work with him, and he has my 100 percent support. Angel is the right person to fight for us and fight for what we need. It is time to have a Republican delegate who can bravely speak for us,” the governor said.

In his speech, Torres said: “Angel and I are both young and there’s always a question whether we have the capacity and ability to do things. But as I always tell everybody, give us the opportunity and we will prove to you what we can do. We can learn how to do it right, and we will do it right. We need a candidate who can fight for us and Angel is that candidate.”

Demapan’s opponent is the incumbent delegate, Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, who is seeking a sixth term in the 2018 elections.

