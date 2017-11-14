Laxmi Shrestha is 2017 CNMI Top Chef

LAXMI Shrestha, owner of Everest Kitchen, bested 11 other participants, to win the “chopped style” CNMI Next Top Chef competition on Saturday night at Fiesta Resort & Spa.

She won the $1,000 first prize while the second prize of $500 went to Joon Su Park of Kensington Hotel. Vicente Montoya of Fiesta Resort & Spa got the third prize of $300.

The judges were Ken Stewart, Daniel Lenheer and Jim Herberet.

Shrestha impressed them with her tasty first round entry: a shrimp dish appetizer with lemon, orange, honey, avocado, bell pepper and other local produce.

For her main entrée, Shrestha used lots of local produce, including green vegetables cooked with Basmati rice, grated coconut and almonds with flank steak as the essential ingredient.

Her dessert consisted of bananas cooked with cinnamon, sugar, grated coconut, yogurt and spices.

After the first round, Shrertha, Park, Montoya and three others advanced to the second round: Paul Enriquez of Pacific Islands Club, Emmanuel Pancha of Mariana Resort, and Richard Meimban of Grandvrio Resort.

Shrestha, Park and Montoya then advanced to the third and final round.

One of the competition judges, Ken Stewart, also known as the Guam Food Guy, said the participants were able to present original and unique dishes during the first round.

“They were using the same ingredients, but everybody came up with totally different dishes. This is one of the interesting things in a competition like this.”

Another competition judge, Westin Resort Guam executive chef Daniel Lenherr, said they gave more points to taste, 60 percent, compared to presentation.

“A dish that is very tasty gets more points than a dish that looks great,” Stewart added.

Jim Herbert, the third judge, is general manager for Triple J Five Star Wholesale.

In an interview, Shrestha said she didn’t have any background in the culinary arts. “I came to Saipan as a housemaid,” she added. She also worked in restaurants and at a hotel as a dishwasher.

“But I always wanted to do something more. When I dream I don’t close my eyes — I open my eyes and do something about my dream.”





She eventually opened Everest Restaurant on Micro Beach Rd. in Garapan. It was the first restaurant in the commonwealth to be approved by local dieticians for inclusion in the CNMI Biba Healthy Restaurant Program.

This year’s CNMI Next Top Chef competition started at 6 p.m. and continued until 11:30 p.m. with more than 300 individuals, including sponsors and supporters, witnessing the event.

The annual competition, which started in 2011, is a joint project of the Hotel Association of Northern Mariana Islands and faith-based organization Empty Vessel Ministry, which is the event’s beneficiary.

This year’s organizing committee chair, Catherine Perry Harris, said the competition was “a resounding success.”

“We achieved our goal of raising funds for the Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation by highlighting the culinary arts in partnership with HANMI. We sold out again and made the most of every square inch of the Fiesta Resort dinner show pavilion,” she told Variety.

“And thank God! Our prayers for good weather were also favorably answered.”

She thanked all the sponsors, volunteers and supporters of the competition. “Honestly, I am blown away by now much support the CNMI Next Top Chef event receives each year. Some give because of their support for the culinary arts. Some give because of their love for the people Empty Vessel serves. Some, like our committee members and volunteers, give their best because they take personal pride in their area of expertise or ability. May God bless you all for your kindness and support.”

In her message, HANMI president Gloria Cavanagh noted the participation of Kagman High School and Northern Marianas Trades Industry culinary students in assisting the competitors.

EVM founding director Rose Smith said the event was a “great success” and the turnout was “impressive.”

She congratulated Shrestha and the other participants for taking part in the competition.

“We are very grateful to everyone who contributed or participated in making this year’s event a success,” she said, adding that more than 300 tickets were sold.

On behalf of the EVM Foundation, Smith said they also wished to thank the Fiesta Resort & Spa’s management, general manager Wendi Herring and her staff, including Das Krishna and his team.

Rose said she is also grateful to Cavanagh, Harris, HANMI and its member hotels as well as their executive chefs who helped plan this year’s event.

“We are also thankful to our sponsors, NMTI, Kagman High School, the competition tabulator Mike Johnson and the judges. Everyone helped wholeheartedly. We are grateful and happy and looking forward to next year’s event.”

This year’s masters of ceremonies were Marciano Gordon and Brad Ruszala.