New group of young riders to hold community activities

A NEWLY formed group of motorcycle enthusiasts, Young Gunz Marianas or YG, is planning to hold activities that will spread cheer in the community this holiday season.

On Oct. 31, the group headed by its president, Buddy Sean Salas-Igitol, held its first “Bike-O-Treat” on Halloween night at the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe.

Joining them was 670 Rock Steady Shop whose owner is also a member of the club.

Salas-Igitol said they are thankful for the support of Marianas Business Plaza general manager Erick Van der Maas and his staff, Power 99 general manager James Nelson and his staff, and participating members of the community.

In December, he said they will join the Matua Riders in their annual Christmas community events.

“We are still in the planning stage for our next event,” Salas-Igitol said, adding that their non-profit group was organized for get-togethers and the enjoyment and camaraderie of the riders.

Salas-Igitol said they currently have 25 members.

“We don’t discriminate,” he said, adding that they welcome anybody regardless of gender, nationality or age.

The members’ motorcycles are Harley-Davidsons, Yamahas and Suzukis.

YG adviser Marie Salas-Igitol, a Matua Rider, said most of the Young Gunz are aso active Matua Riders.

On Halloween night, she asked the Young Gunz to organize an event at Marianas Business Plaza.

“The YGs agreed and so I helped secure the place for their event, posted their flyers in stores and reached out to Power 99 to publicize their event,” she said.

The Young Gunz’s motto is, “Two Wheels, One Heart.”