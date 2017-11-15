Scholarship office asks recipients to comply with agreement

AFTER finishing college, the recipients of the CNMI Scholarship Program must return to the islands and work here for a certain period of time, but not everyone is complying with the rule, according to Rose Pangelinan, the CNMI Scholarship Office administrator.

Moreover, she said, not all recipients are making an effort to contact the scholarship office which is facing challenges in monitoring or tracking down recipients.

“But we have hired a compliance officer and it has improved compliance a lot through our annual reach-out activities,” Pangelinan said. “We continue to reach out to our students and encourage them to come back after college.”

She said they are also partnering with the private sector to get information on how many scholars have been hired by business establishments in the CNMI.

Pangelinan said of the 7,413 recipients, 60 percent returned to the islands and worked for the government or in the private sector.

“We want to improve the compliance rate, so we need the students to do their part. I urge them to visit our office or contact our compliance officer, Mildred Sablan Camacho.” For more information, go to http://www.www.cnmischolarship.net/sec.asp?secID=1.

In related news, the CNMI Scholarship Office is holding a mini-scholarship fair on Nov. 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the multi-purpose center in Susupe.

The event will provide students with an opportunity to speak one-on-one with scholarship providers in the CNMI. Mini-scholarships will also be distributed as raffle prizes to eligible students who attend the scholarship fair.