Saipan now has 2 lotteries

A RIBBON-CUTTING ceremony was held Monday morning at XO Market for the Powerball and Pacific Gold lotteries which will be operated here by Pacific Lottery in partnership with the Northern Marianas Sports Association.

Steve Gibson, Pacific Lottery CEO, said the lotteries will officially open next Monday, Nov. 20. The drawing of the winning numbers will be done in Australia and the results will be posted online and at local stores where tickets can be bought. These include XO Market, Twins Market in Dandan and on Navy Hill, Sarah Market, Lucky Market, Rising Market, Happy Market and Friendly Market.

Bettors will have the chance to win up to $2 million.

Gibson said he is happy to bring the games to Saipan. “We designed the games specifically for the CNMI. I’m proud to bring them here…. I’ve been in partnership with [the Northern Marianas Sports Association] for three years now. It has been a really good experience, and we did a lot of good things together. We’ll continue to do good things for the community. It’s a good experience for us, and I’m very happy to be part of those good experiences,” he said.

NMSA earlier partnered with Pacific Lottery to bring a scratch lottery program to Saipan.

“We [now] want to get into something larger,” NMSA president Michael White said in a separate interview.

A portion of the sales proceeds goes to local sports programs and will help fund the participation of the CNMI in the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu next month.

“We’re very happy to bring these lottery games — they are…huge and we hope to see some millionaires in the Marianas,” White said.

The cost of tickets is $9 for Pacific Gold and $8 for Powerball.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at XO Market on Monday morning, a Chinese dragon dance was performed amid exploding firecrackers “to bring good luck.”

The previous lotteries on Saipan were the locally owned Marianas Lottery and Australia’s Tattersalls.