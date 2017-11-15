Bill to reinstate NMI handgun ban now law

GOVERNOR Ralph D.LG. Torres has signed the “Handgun Prohibition Revival Act” introduced by Rep. Vinnie Sablan. House Bill 20-34 is now Public Law 19-42.

In March 2016, the federal court said the commonwealth law banning handguns and handgun ammunition was unconstitutional.

But in signing H.B. 20-34, Torres said it will “play a key role in accomplishing the administration’s important objective which is to safeguard the community and to make sure that the public is safe and protected from any untoward incidents like shootings which have been happening in the mainland over the past years.”

He added, “I have signed this bill as an embodiment of this administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents of our great commonwealth. In just the past few years, our nation has been plagued with gun-related violence and death, exceeding any other developing country in the world. Just last month, 58 innocent people lost their lives at a Las Vegas concert at the hands of a mass-shooter. Another 546 innocent people who were present at the event suffered gun-related injuries. And while the commonwealth mourns with our fellow countrymen following the news of these tragedies, we are fortunate enough to have experienced only a small fraction of gun-associated casualties on commonwealth soil.”

Torres said it his administration’s “top priority to execute all the necessary safeguards to prevent these tragic occurrences from happening on our islands. It is my strong belief that H.B. 20-34 will play a key role in accomplishing this important objective.”

Torres said the revival of the handgun prohibition “is in better accord with the wishes of the commonwealth people.”

He added, “Our unique handgun-restriction law, since its implementation, has remained an effective preventive measure for controlling gun-related violence throughout our islands. It is imperative that this measure be preserved. For these reasons, I stand with the community in extending my full support of this critical piece of legislation.”

According to the new law, “the Legislature strongly disagrees with the [federal court] ruling…, disputes its premise…and is hopeful that it will be reviewed and overturned on appeal…. The Legislature therefore finds that [the handgun ban] ought now to be revived and reinstated in its entirety, and ready to be enforced as soon as there is no controlling judicial decision blocking its implementation.”

CNMI Attorney General Edward Manibusan has said that the CNMI’s chance of success at appealing the federal court ruling is “almost nothing at all,” based on other previous U.S. court rulings striking down bans on handguns.