Jurors find no breach of contract in Flores lawsuit against bank

A FEDERAL jury on Monday found that the late former Saipan Mayor Donald Flores and Union Bank had a contract, but there was no breach of contract.

Flores’s estate sued the bank for failing to pay what it owed Flores who bought a certificate of deposit worth $200,000 in 1993.

Because the seven jurors found that there was no breach of contract, they did not address the issue of award for damages.

The Flores estate was represented by attorney Juan Lizama while Union Bank was represented by attorneys Sean Frink and Catherine Cachero.

After the verdict was announced, Lizama said: “There was difficulty in trying this case because of the length of time. The case dragged on for too long…and could [have] confused the jury, but I hope not.”

He added, “Obviously this case will go up on appeal, because of the violation of the Consumer Protection Act. It’s sad because two people died and did not enjoy their money,” referring to the late mayor and his wife who died in 2015. Their only son, Derron Flores, is the estate administrator.

“Donald Flores was a decent man,” Lizama said. “He would not rob a bank….. He thought he had his money in the bank….”

Lizama told the jurors that the Flores estate is not only entitled to be paid the face value of the certificate of deposit, but also should receive compensation for all incidental damages and consequential damages in connection with the demand for payment from Sept. 10, 1993 to Sept. 22, 2008.

But Frink said Flores was paid $200,000 in 1994 as he had requested through a phone call, and the bank has the records to prove it.