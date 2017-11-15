Peter Lizama’s mom: My son is not a bad person

THE mother of 22-year-old Peter Fritz Lizama is appealing to the public not to label her son a “sexual molester.”

Lizama was arrested on a charge of sexually abusing a minor after admitting that he was with a 15-year-old girl for two days.

Catherine Iglecias Blas, 42, told Variety that this is the first time her son was charged with anything, and that she is upset with what some people are saying about him, especially on Facebook.

She said she has other children, and the negative comments about their brother are affecting them.

“I don’t like the way they talk about my son — we know him well, and he is not a bad person.”

Blas said the girl’s family was aware of the relationship between her and his son.

She said the girl told them that she was 18, “but when the Amber alert notice went out on Friday, I asked her how old she was and she said she is 16.”

Police said the girl, who was reported missing by her mother on Thursday last week, is 15 years old.

According to Blas, the girl called her mom on Wednesday and told her mother that she was not going home.

Blas said the mother told the girl, “Okay but make sure you are safe.”

On Monday, Lizama appeared in the courtroom of Judge Kenneth Govendo who imposed a $50,000 cash bail.

Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio appeared for the government.

After the court found a conflict of interest with the Public Defender’s Office, the judge directed the clerk of court to appoint a counsel to represent Lizama.

According to court documents, the girl told police that for two days, she was in Tanapag with her boyfriend, Lizama.

She said she met him at a Koblerville store for the first time on Nov. 8, 2017, and they had sexual contact twice while she was at his residence between Nov. 8 and 10, 2017.

In a statement to the police, Lizama said he paid for a taxi to pick up the girl from Koblerville and bring her to Tanapag.

He also admitted that he had sexual intercourse with the girl on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

On Friday, after they heard about the Amber alert on the radio, he said his mother, Catherine Blas, called a taxi to take the girl to her residence in Koblerville.