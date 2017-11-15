Xtra Airways discontinues Saipan flight service

XTRA Airways, which launched its charter flight service from Nanjing, China to the Marianas on Sept. 24, ceased its operation last week.

Variety was told that the airline’s only Saipan-based aircraft very quietly left the island in the early hours of Friday morning.

In June, eight local residents were hired by Xtra Airways to be flight attendants.

Variety learned that on Nov. 4, an Xtra Airways plane suffered a mechanical problem during a flight to China. As the airline had to wait for parts, a source said, the problem lasted for three days, stranding 186 vacationers on Saipan from Tianjin, and another 100 passengers from Nanjing.

The source said Xtra Airways was responsible for the stranded passengers’ food and accommodations, but the airline refused to take care of the passengers or to make arrangements to place them on another commercial flight to China.

Travel agencies in China had to “absorb” the $800 ticket cost for each of the 286 passengers and additional fees for the flight cancelation, the source said.

Xtra Airways canceled an additional 12 flights without notice to rebook or make arrangements for the 2,000 Chinese visitors on those flights, including those who wanted to have their dream weddings on Saipan, the source said.

Local hotels, for their part, suffered from the loss of 2,000 guests during November, which is considered “low season” on Saipan, the source said.

After Xtra Airway announced it would cease its operation, travel agencies in China asked the airline to at least continue for the remainder of the month to serve already booked tourists, the source said, adding that the airline refused “even after [its] demands for an excessively higher price tag for the charter flight was agreed to.”

According to the source, “The effects and economic damage are far reaching. Beyond the return of the passengers stranded by Xtra, and the refunds for the 2,000 more that were supposed to visit the island, there are unpaid penalties to the Chinese government as well as payment for services for the aircraft handling companies in China.”

The fees for the services, delays and cancellations are yet to be paid by Xtra Airways, and the overall damage for the unannounced cancellations is about $3 million, the source said.

Xtra Airways did not notify the Chinese government, the travel agents, or the passengers about the cancellations, the source added.

“These cancellations will trigger an investigation by the Chinese government and its Civil Aviation Authority.”

The source said Xtra Airways cancellations will damage the Chinese tourism market.

“Saipan already has a bad image…due to the excessive delays in the immigration lines caused by the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s decision to allow too many flights to arrive within a short period of time.”

Asked for comment, Xtra Airway president Frank Visconti said their company was contracted to provide Saipan-based aircraft operating services to Dream Pacific Aviation Services HK Ltd. which is based in Hong Kong.

He said the contract started in July 2017 and involved 737-800 series aircraft. But he said Dream Pacific failed to meet its obligations under the contract.

“Xtra worked diligently to support Dream Pacific and agreed to a later start date with the first aircraft to begin operating on Sept. 20, operating 230 hours of flying per month and a second aircraft to begin operations on Oct. 29, operating another 230 hours per month,” he said.

The amount of flying Dream Pacific was able to contract “was far less and certainly not enough to support a dedicated aircraft, and certainly not a second dedicated aircraft,” he said.

In a Nov. 11 letter to his employees, Visconti said Dream Pacific failed to honor the terms of the agreement.

He said Xtra Airways’ aircraft arrived on Saipan in September and launched its first flight to Nanjing on Sept. 24.

The following day, he added, they received notification from their client, advising the airline that the contractually obligated schedule was to be reduced by nearly 70 percent and that Xtra Airways was expected to carry the financial burden of the client’s inability to perform.

He said Xtra Airways’ senior management team convened in Shanghai, China with Dream Pacific’s ownership team and the ultimate client responsible for generating the ticket sales in the marketplace.

After the Shanghai meeting, he said they’ve worked with all parties concerned, including their client and several other potential clients, to ensure that the program was able to support the investment and projected performance.

Unfortunately, Visconti said, the program was not able to develop as projected by Dream Pacific.

“Xtra Airways therefore has made the very difficult decision to cancel the contract with Dream Pacific and, for the time being, withdraw the aircraft from Saipan,” Visconti said in his letter to the employees.

At the same time, he thanked the stakeholders who worked to assure the success of the program, which included employees in Saipan and the states, ground service providers, government officials as well as advisers in Saipan and China.

He noted that Xtra Airways has worked for more than a year to establish an air transportation service based in Saipan to serve the routes to and from mainland China and other points in Asia.

In Oct. 2016, Visconti said they were persuaded by Dream Pacific Aviation Services HK Ltd. to provide passenger charter services between Saipan and China.

“Though the program took far longer to develop than Dream Pacific projected, Xtra Airways executed a contract to operate a B737-800 series aircraft on behalf of Dream Pacific Aviation Services HK Ltd. in March 2017 and a subsequent contract for a second aircraft to also be based in Saipan,” Visconti added.

In his email to Variety, Visconti said that prior to starting operations, Xtra arranged for several ocean containers full of spare parts and signed agreements with organizations in Saipan and China to support the airline’s performance.

“A critical factor when negotiating with Dream Pacific was the need for no less than two aircraft which were intended in large part to assure an ability to support the flight schedules regardless of potential mechanical issues,” he said.

He added that Xtra Airways had pilots positioned in Saipan as well as throughout China to assure the operation was properly supported.

But “regardless of their efforts and those of many good people and organizations throughout the region, Xtra Airways had no option but to act in an appropriate, responsible manner and not continue to carry losses due to our client’s inability to live up to its contractual obligations.”

He said Xtra will continue discussions with various entities in China and other markets “to assure that the potential developed is given every chance to come to fruition.”