House member: DPS oversight hearing needed

THE chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary, and Governmental Operations said an oversight hearing on the Department of Public Safety is needed.

Rep. Ivan Blanco said he has read Sen. Paul Manglona’s letter regarding DPS, and he and the other committee members agreed to hold an oversight hearing.

“The oversight is needed not only for DPS but also for other agencies,” Blanco said. “We noted that the only meetings we hold [with the departments] are those during the budgetary process when we call each agency and ask for their concerns and priorities. Open communication between the Legislature and the departments is very important because, through that process, we are able to ascertain what their needs and their shortfalls are and what tools we can provide them with,” Blanco said in an interview on Tuesday.

“So based on this request of Senator Paul, we will reach out to the commissioner of DPS and request information and updates on recent criminal activity, including murders and missing persons, both solved and unsolved cases. Once we get this information then we will schedule an oversight hearing for DPS.”

He added, “It’s hard to sit down with them when we don’t have this information at hand, so we want to get those numbers first then we will be able to ask questions. We don’t want to ask questions based on hearsay — we want facts.”

The vice chairman of the committee is Rep. John Paul Sablan and the members are Reps. Frank Aguon, Jose Itibus, Edwin Aldan, BJ Attao and House Minority Leader Ed Villagomez.