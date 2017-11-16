Murder suspect pleads not guilty

ALFONSO S. Parongan, 55, has pled not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Parongan was represented by Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski at the arraignment on Monday morning.

He waived the reading of the charges and advisement of his constitutional rights.

Superior Court Judge N. Camacho set a status conference for Jan. 9, 2018 in the courtroom of Judge Kenneth Govendo at 1:30 p.m.

Judge Camacho earlier found probable cause to charge Parongan with the murder of Josefina Pineda, 53, and with seriously injuring her husband, Anthony “Ambit” Barit, 62.

Police said Parongan stabbed Pineda and Barit with a kitchen knife on Oct. 29, 2017.