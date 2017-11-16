House minority bloc member joins GOP

ONE of the five members of the House minority bloc has joined the NMI Republican Party.

Precinct 5 Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero on Monday turned in his letter of intent to seek reelection on the GOP slate in next year’s general elections.

In an interview, Deleon Guerrero, who won a House seat as an independent, said his family has always been Republican.

NMI Republican Party Chairman James Ada said their central committee has yet to announce their endorsements, but he was glad to accept Deleon Guerrero’s letter of intent or LOI, and was happy to see one of the “strongest Saipan House members, returning to his old party.”

Ada said the deadline for any interested candidate to submit his or her LOI is Nov. 30.

“We will sit down with the board then decide on the slate for next year’s general elections,” he added.

Deleon Guerrero said he had spoken with his siblings about his decision to join the majority party, adding that they urged him to do so.

“My parents are die-hard Republicans, so I think it is now time for me to return to the party,” he added.

He said he will always serve the interests of the public he represents. He still believes that regardless of party affiliation, public servants can work together for the welfare of the people.

The remaining members of the House minority bloc are independent Reps. Edwin K. Propst. Blas Jonathan Attao, Vinnie Sablan and Edmund Villagomez.The rest of the 20 House seats are held by Republicans. Seven of the nine Senate seats are also held by Republicans. The governor, the lt. governor and the mayors of the CNMI’s three islands are also Republicans.