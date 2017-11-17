Young Gunz Marianas to join Matua Riders in charity bike run

THE newly formed Young Gunz Marianas will join the Matua Riders Motorcycle Club in its annual Christmas charity bike run, said Marie Salas-Igitol, a Matua Rider and one of the YG’s advisers.

“Most of the YG members are also members of the Matua Riders,” she said.

The charity bike run, she added, will benefit the manamko’ at the Office on Aging and the less fortunate children on Saipan.

She said the YG headed by Buddy Sean Salas Igitol is not a non-profit organization.





“Their club is just starting up,” she said, adding that the YG recently organized its first event, “Halloween Bike-O-Treat” which was a success.

She said YG is planning future events, but for now “they are simply enjoying the freedom of riding with other motorcycle enthusiasts.”

She added, “We admire them for their enthusiasm and energy, and we believe they’ll make a great motorcycle club inspiring for the younger generations.”

She said the Matua Riders and the Young Gunz enjoy the freedom of riding. “We ride together, we help each other especially when our events are for a worthy cause...after all — we ride off into the same sunset at the end the day,” she said.