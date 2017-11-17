388 students join E-Land environmental youth project

388 students participated in the second E-Land Environmental Youth Alliance, a program initiated by E-Land Group to promote environmental conservation and awareness activities among the youth.

During the awarding of grants at Kensington Hotel Saipan on Tuesday, Micronesia Resort Inc. president and chief executive officer Matthew Park said E-Land awarded $500 each to 10 environmental clubs from nine public and private schools.





“We started this program with four public schools last year. We are delighted to expand this program to 10 environmental clubs at different schools,” he added.

Park said student leaders can play a crucial role in addressing environment problems.

He said there were many good projects proposed by the schools such as beach cleanups, adopt-a-beach plans, coral watches, recycling, tree plantings and awareness campaigns.

“There is no doubt that these projects will bring us real change over time. I wish you all the best success to transform your ideas into tangible outcomes that will make a positive difference to the people and this island,” Park told the students.

For this year’s program, E-Land received 15 proposals from various student clubs, according to Jieun Ko, Kensington’s corporate social responsibility manager.

After conducting interviews and evaluating the proposals, they selected the top 10 projects. The clubs will each receive $500 a month, from Nov. 2017 to May 2018.

“They need to provide receipts by the end of each month — accounting for expenses in transportation, food and materials for their projects,” Ko said.

At the end of the program in May 2018, Ko said, they will select the best projects and the best participants. “Our staff will closely monitor each club’s programs to observe the students’ work and participation.”

Acting Education Commissioner Glen Muna thanked E-Land for supporting the students and their environmental projects.

“They care about the environment. I hope everyone in the community supports their efforts,” Muna said in an interview.

Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance executive director Roberta Guerrero said the students’ presentations echoed what MINA has been promoting for the last 12 years — the three R’s: reuse, reduce, and recycle as well as beach cleanups and other outreach messages that MINA has been sending to the community.

“I think it is really sinking in,” she said. “What I see…in this room are future environmental leaders.”

Board of Education member Florine Hofschneider reminded the students that people are connected to the land. “I am the ocean and the land. The land and the ocean is me. It means that if the ocean, or the land or the air is sick, people will get sick too,” she added.

“I applaud the students who participated in this project,” Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality acting Administrator Ray Masga said.

“I hope that you expand the interest to more students. When it gets passed on to other students, eventually it will become a global movement.”

Those who presented their project abstracts were:

• The William S. Reyes Elementary School Student Council with 20 members;

• The Koblerville Elementary School Student Council/Youth Advisory Panel Environmental Alliance with 26 members;

• TheKagman Elementary School’s My Wave/Environmental Youth Club with 10 members;

• The Hopwood Middle School’s Environmental Youth Alliance with 52 members;

• The Chacha Oceanview Middle School’s Lancheru’s Anime Club with 50 members;

•The Kagman High School’s Environmental Warriors with eight members;

• Mount Carmel School’s Eco Club with 74 members;

• Marianas High School’s Conservation Action Plan Committee with 32 members;

• Marianas High School’s My Wave Club with 108 members; and,

• Saipan Southern High School’s Youth Environmental Ambassadors Club with eight members.