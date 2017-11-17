Pacific Amusement sues over poker relocation law

PACIFIC Amusement Inc. is suing the CNMI government, the Zoning Board and its chairman Diego C. Blanco in his official capacity over the implementation of Saipan Local Law 18-5 or the Saipan Adult Machine Business Zoning Law.

The law mandates the relocation of poker arcades to designated commercial zoning districts and at least 200 feet away from churches, public and private schools, parks or playgrounds.

Pacific Amusement Inc. attorney Joseph Horey told Variety that his client is “challenging the random and arbitrary way that poker rooms are allowed in some part of Garapan, but not in others. That isn’t zoning, it’s commercial gerrymandering.”

According to the complaint filed in Superior Court, Pacific Amusement operates four poker rooms on Saipan: High Roller 1 located on Middle Road in Garapan; High Roller 3 in Koblerville; High Roller 5 on Beach Road in Garapan; and High Roller 7 on Middle Road in Gualo Rai.

High Rollers 1 and 3 are located in areas not authorized for adult gambling machines as provided in the zoning law. Yet the business licenses of High Rollers 1 and 3 were renewed by the Department of Finance for a one-year period ending Jan. 26, 2018, Horey said.

He added that the Zoning Board also announced that penalties will be assessed against the operators of adult gambling machine businesses operating in unauthorized zones on or after Oct. 25, 2017, even if these businesses still hold valid and unexpired business licenses.

Horey said when enacting a law to take effect four years after its enactment, there is no rational basis for requiring it to take effect during the term of an annual business license rather than at the expiration of such term.

He said there is no logical or rational basis for prohibiting adult gambling machine businesses in the area where High Roller 1 is located while allowing it in the adjacent area as well as in the numerous hotels within High Roller 1’s area.

“Poker is allowed to the north of Pacific Amusement’s site (High Roller 1), and it is allowed to the south. It is allowed at multiple sites within the same block, including one right next door. But it isn’t allowed at High Roller 1. Why not? There is no logical reason for excluding poker from a few pockets of the town, while allowing it everywhere else,” Horey reiterated.

“The current law was originally drafted to treat all of Garapan the same. That was a fair and reasonable plan, and we hope the Legislature will return to it he added.”

Pacific Amusement wants the court to affirm the company’s right, under Section 1210 of the Zoning Act, to continue operating High Roller 1 and High Roller 3 at their current locations until at least Jan. 26, 2018.

In the alternative, Pacific Amusement said the court should invalidate Section 1210 of the Zoning Act as unconstitutional and in violation of the due process clause of the CNMI Constitution.

In addition, the plaintiff is seeking an injunction to prevent the government and the Zoning Board from imposins a fine or taking any other adverse against Pacific Amusement at least until Jan.26, 2018.

Horey said the lawsuit raises several serious legal questions, and since the balance of hardships tips in his client’s favor, a preliminary injunction should be granted while the case is being tried.

Last month, two poker machine operators sued the Zoning Board and its chairman over the implementation of S.L.L. 18-5. Sin Ho Nam, principal shareholder of Winnerslife Inc./Sin Ho Development Inc., and Dan Bi Choi LLC, through attorney Robert Torres, asked the Superior Court to issue a restraining order against the law.