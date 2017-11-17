Governor to announce his candidacy on Sunday

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres will officially announce his candidacy on Sunday at his farm in As Teo in the presence of friends and family.

He will also reveal the name of his running-mate in the 2018 general elections. Asked if he has chosen Senate President Arnold I. Palacios, the governor neither confirmed nor denied it.

Torres, 38, is a former House member and senator. He was the Senate president when he became then-Gov. Eloy S. Inos’s running-mate in the 2014 elections which they won. In Dec. 2015, however, Inos passed away and was succeeded by Torres, who became the CNMI’s youngest governor.

A 1996 graduate of Boise High School, Torres received his bachelor of science degree in political science from Boise State University in 2001.

He is married to Diann Mendiola Tudela, an educator, and they have five children.