XTRA Airways pullout a ‘black eye’ for NMI, tourism official says

A TOURISM official believes that XTRA Airways’ decision to pull out of Saipan is a “black eye” for the CNMI as a tourist destination.

“It was a surprise,” Marianas Visitors Authority board chair and Hotel Association of Northern Mariana Island president Gloria Cavanagh said.

“Regardless of what anyone thinks, the airlines are representatives of CNMI tourism,” she said, adding that the abrupt cancellation of XTRA’s operation on Saipan is “damaging” to the local tourism industry.

XTRA Airways president Frank Visconti said they were contracted to provide a China-Saipan flight service, but their erstwhile partner, Dream Pacific Aviation Service HK Ltd., failed to meet its obligations.

Cavanagh,the general manager of Mariana Resort & Spa, said because it’s still low season, XTRA’s pullout will not be “immediately felt.”

Still, she noted that XTRA cancelled 12 flights involving 2,000 passengers who were supposed to visit the island.

“It doesn’t look good for the CNMI as a destination,” she said, adding that those who bought tickets thought they could depend on an airline whose Saipan flight service was approved by the CNMI, U.S. and Chinese governments.

At the same time, Cavanagh said she couldn’t blame XTRA since the fiasco may not be the airline’s fault.

Bad image

In a separate interview, Rep. Donald Barcinas, chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, said XTRA Airways’ mechanical problem that recently stranded some 186 passengers is also bad for the CNMI’s image.

“We have to be careful when accepting or approving airline companies — we must look at their capability to deliver good service before we allow them to do business here,” he said.

“We should draw some lessons from this experience and look at the issue more carefully. Especially when adding more flights because, in my opinion, the CNMI still has a negative image as far as delays in the immigration processing of newly arrived passengers at the Saipan airport are concerned. We still have long lines at the airport, and we have to look at that issue and take care of it first before adding more flights. Let’s address first the long lines before we think of adding more flights which just add to the congestion right now.”

According to Barcinas, “Before we invite more tourists to come to our island, we need to work on improving our infrastructure. The quality of our tourism infrastructure can help attract more tourists and repeat visitors. I am not concerned with the numbers but with the quality of tourists — those who stay longer and spend more money here. We should focus on tourists of that kind. And we need to improve our attractions to promote quality tourism.”

Barcinas did say MVA was doing a good job promoting the entire commonwealth, including Rota and Tinian.

“I like their marketing strategy, but we also have to improve the transportation system for Tinian and Rota. We need to establish more inter-island transportation. What’s the point of attracting more tourists to come Rota and Tinian if there’s no reliable transportation to get them to Rota and Tinian? So let’s also work toward improving transportation for Rota and Tinian to complement what we have for Saipan,” Barcinas said.