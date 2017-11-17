Governor to newly sworn CUC board: ‘Always emphasize transparency’

(Press Release) — Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres administered the oath of office Wednesday morning to new Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board members Weston Thomas Deleon Guerrero and Matthew Holley.

Deleon Guerrero and Holley, who were recently confirmed by the Senate, expressed their gratitude for being given the opportunity to serve the commonwealth in solving urgent problems and contributeing to long-term solutions.

Governor Torres said the work of the CUC board is critical to the commonwealth’s infrastructure and their decisions will affect the lives of the entire community.

“As board members, you assume a very important responsibility, and I strongly recommend that you always emphasize transparency in your decisions. For the betterment of our commonwealth, it is critical that we move forward in a way that will improve the lives of our community and provide the most affordable and reliable power, water, and wastewater services,” he said.





CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said they will move forward to enhance utility services while ensuring the safety of CUC employees and the community.

Deleon Guerrero and Holley officially join Jovita Paulino representing Tinian, and Miranda San Nicolas Manglona representing Rota, and Ignacio Perez, the Commonwealth Development Authority’s representative on the board.

Deleon Guerrero serves as a structural engineer for Hofschneider Engineering Corp. and previously worked as a building-safety official and on the structural engineering staff at the CNMI Department of Public Works, and a steel-bridge project manager at the Society of Civil & Structural Engineers.

Holley is currently a litigation attorney at Torres Brothers LLC . He previously worked as an in-house counsel at Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc., as an assistant public defender in the Office of Public Defender, and was, for three years, an adjunct professor at Northern Marianas College.

CUC is a semi-autonomous agency of the CNMI government with an independent board whose members serve four-year terms.