PSS implements pay hike for teachers

THE Public School System started implementing a pay hike for its teachers in October, according to acting Education Commissioner Glen Muna.

“We implemented it on Oct. 1, but teachers saw the salary increases in the last pay period of the month, which is Oct. 27,” he said in an interview.

With the increase, Muna said PSS is now more “competitive.”

“It will make recruiting teachers easier,” he added. “As a matter of fact, we are in the process of hiring one new recruit as a result of the salary adjustment. We have one applicant who reached out to us, and we are now working on a contract to bring this person from the U.S. mainland to the island.”

Muna expressed the hope that PSS would attract more teachers as well as service providers such as psychologists.

In an earlier interview, Board of Education member Herman T. Guerrero said the CNMI ranked the second lowest in the nation in terms of average teacher salaries.

He said the CNMI was “a bit higher than South Dakota, which has a starting salary of $29,851 and an average salary of $39,018.” The CNMI’s average salary for PSS teachers was $39,988 a year.

For fiscal year 2018, which started on Oct. 1, 2017, PSS proposed to increase the starting salary for its teachers from $30,000 to $33,000 a year.

According to Muna, the salary increase made the CNMI one of the highest-paying employers for teachers in terms of starting pay.

“We are now competing. We can now actually offer a competitive package to potential recruits,” he said.

“A lot of our teachers are happy about the support from the board, the Legislature and the governor because they can now see the fruits of their labor as a result of the pay hike,” Muna said.

CNMI officials said the ongoing economic recovery continues to provide additional revenue to fund critical public services and agencies such as PSS.