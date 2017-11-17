Birth-tourism defendant to be released to third-party custodian

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy on Wednesday said the defendant in a birth-tourism case will be released to a third-party custodian as soon as a location-monitoring program is set up at the custodian’s home.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto asked the court not to release the defendant, Sen Sun or Sam Sun, who, the prosecutor claimed, “is a serious flight risk — he will flee [or] obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice” by threatening and intimidating possible witnesses.

Sun was indicted on charges of harboring aliens, unlawfully employing aliens, and money laundering.

Benedetto told the court that one of Sun’s pregnant clients died in childbirth which resulted in an altercation with the pregnant client’s husband.

Sun assaulted the husband who later provided information to the authorities, Benedetto said.

He reminded the court that Sun is an “out-of-status alien” who has stayed in the CNMI for three and a half year, and is “used to being under the radar.”

Benedetto said Sun has lied about the sources of his income, and claimed that he lost his passport.

According to the prosecutor, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has a photo of Sun’s passport taken from casino records. The casino took a photo of Sun’s passport in connection with payment redemptions in the amounts of $20,000, $30,000, and $100,000 between Sept. 22, 2017 and Oct. 8, 2017.

This indicates that Sun lied about losing his passport and shows that he has a “significant” gambling history, Benedetto said, adding that Sun, in addition, has access to a lot of cash.

But court-appointed defense counsel Benjamin Petersburg said Sun has been in the CNMI since 2014 and has ties in the community. Moreover, Sun has a 3-year-old son on Saipan and leasehold interest in some property, Petersburg said, adding that the defendant has good reasons to stay on island.

Sun also has no prior criminal convictions or arrests, and no history of drug or alcohol abuse, his lawyer added.

Sun had an opportunity to flee when he found out that he was being investigated, but he did not leave the island, Petersburg said.

He also noted that Sun has submitted his passport to the court, and that they know a U.S. citizen and a retiree willing to monitor the defendant as third-party custodian.

“These circumstances should be sufficient to mitigate the [U.S.] government’s concerns,” Petersburg said.

But U.S. Probation Officer Gregory Arriola told the court that the prospective third-party custodian has shown a reluctance to undertake the responsibilities of monitoring the defendant.

Yong Park, a businessman who renovates buildings and houses, is the prospective third-party custodian.

He told the court that Sun had referred to Park people who might be interested in buying houses the businessman had renovated.

After hearing from the parties, Kennedy ruled from the bench that Sun will be released to a third-party as soon as the location-monitoring program is set up at Park’s home.

Sun’s will be placed on home detention, and will pay part of the cost of the home-monitoring program. He must also post an $85,000 bond for his release.

The judge said Petersburg will remain Sun’s defense counsel, but the defendant may be assessed at a later time for the cost of his legal representation.

According to documents filed by the FBI, it was a physician who told the authorities about Sun’s birth-tourism scheme on island.

An FBI special agent said the physician got to know Sun through their interaction at a clinic. Sun accompanied pregnant women to their appointments at the clinic, the FBI agent added. He said the physician lived at Sun’s residence in July 2017 and was able to gain more information about the defendant’s activities.