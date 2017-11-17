Gualo Rai resident seeks another public hearing

A GUALO Rai resident is asking the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality and its Division of Coastal Resources Management to conduct another public hearing on the proposed Zen Homes development project in the village.

Ben Barcinas, whose house is located about 100 meters from the project site, said they were not given the opportunity to express their sentiments regarding the project.

He said no signs were posted at the project site to inform residents about the public hearing held on Oct. 26, 2017 at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center.

Another Gualo Rai resident, William Torres, said a CRM letter in March 2017 informed just 15 residents about the project, and did not mention the exact date of the public hearing or the venue.

Torres said other residents also want to air their concerns prior to the final determination hearing.

Zen Homes is proposing to construct a four-story building for 140 bedroom tenants with 93 parking stalls.





Barcinas said they support the project but want to ensure that their concerns will be addressed. “We are not against the project. We support it, but there must be mitigation,” he added.

Among the concerns include possible flooding due to the absence of a sizeable ponding basin, traffic congestion and traffic safety, insufficient water supply, and possible overflow of wastewater because of an undersized sewerage system.

Bacrinas said the Gualo Rai area is already experiencing soil-erosion as he showed this reporter the accumulation of sand and dirt on some portions of Rai Drive.

He said rainwater is “eating up” the shoulder of the unpaved road and has created a small ravine.

“There’s no proper drainage here. If not attended to, this ravine will cause the road to collapse,” he said.

Barcinas said residents in the lower Gualo Rai area, along with the basketball court, Eucon International University and Ironwood Homes, face potential problems

He said this is why they want to know what the developer intends to do to mitigate these possible environmental problems in the area.