Saipan mayor’s office pushes house numbering system

THE Saipan mayor’s special assistant, Henry Hofschneider, said assigning numbers to all houses on island should be a government priority.

“This is in line with Saipan Local Law 11-3,” he said, referring to the Saipan Street Naming and Street Address Numbering Act of 1998.

“Everybody wants it done,” he said, but added that it requires a comprehensive study. It also needs manpower, sufficient funding and commitment, he said.

Asked about the damaged street signs on Saipan, Hofschneider said the Department of Public Works is responsible for maintaining street signs.

In related news, Hofschneider said the Saipan mayor’s office will work with the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council to implement the village-identification project which involves planting flowers and landscaping intersections.

The municipal council wants each village to design a flag and adopt a mascot based on a local plant, animal or product, and design a village flag.