CRM to discuss Gualo Rai development project with resident

THE CNMI Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality’s Division of Coastal Resources Management has scheduled a meeting for today, Nov. 17, with a resident of Gualo Rai who has expressed concern over a proposed four-story building project in the village.

The resident, Ben Barcinas, said the meeting will be held in the CRM conference room at 3 p.m.

Barcinas said he and other residents are hoping that the agency will act on their concerns.

“[This is] a neighborhood where we have lived since birth,” he added. The “unsightly” development project, he added, will likely “destroy the rustic character” of Gualo Rai and its “peaceful quality of life that we have been accustomed to, growing up in the village.”

Barcinas said the project must implement flood mitigation measures to prevent rainwater from damaging paved roadways and the storm drainage system.





He said there is also a need to mitigate the “over 20,000 gallons of solid waste fed daily down an existing undersized sewer pipe at greater than a 15-degree slope, gushing down to the main line on Middle Road.”

Gualo Rai has experienced water shortags for decades and this has continued to be a problem, he added. There are only 200,000 gallons in the water reservoir for village residents and not one million gallons as “as misrepresented by the developer’s consultant” during a public hearing about the project, he said.

According to Barcinas, traffic congestion is also inevitable, and this may result in traffic accidents. The Gualo Rai loop will be unsafe for joggers, including those who walk early in the morning or in the early evening, he added.

“We want to prevent accidents waiting to occur,” he said.

“I think the proliferation of ‘monster’ residential apartments generate anxiety and fear in a private neighborhood community with residents being priced out of the neighborhood,” he added.

He said the proposed project could also be used to operate illegal bed-and-breakfast establishments or other transient vacation units, further reducing the “residential housing stock during a housing crunch.”