Casino commissioner says $5 million fine is excessive

THE chairman of the Commonwealth Casino Commission said a bill that would impose a $5 million fine on those who violate the casino laws is excessive compared with the penalties in other casino jurisdictions.

Commissioner Juan M. Sablan submitted his written comments regarding House Bill 20-50 to the House Gaming Committee.

He recommended a maximum fine of $500,000 for each violation of the casino laws, regulations, minimum internal control standards or commission orders and directives.

Sablan also submitted the penalty amounts in New Jersey, Nevada, Macau, Singapore and Australia.

He said the maximum penalty in New Jersey is up to $50,000 for any individual and up to $200,000 for any organization while the maximum penalty in Nevada is up to $250,000 for any individual and organization.

In Macau, he added, the penalty is $62,171 for a person and $621,712 for an organization while in Singapore it’s $7,042 for an individual and up to $70,422 for an organization.

Sablan said in Australia there’s no mention of fines for an individual, but an organization can be fined up to $787,877.

The House Committee on Gaming amended H.B. 20-50 and proposed a penalty of $800,000 instead of $5 million as originally proposed by the bill’s author, Rep. Ed Propst.

If the bill, as amended by the committee, becomes law, the CNMI will have the highest penalties among casino jurisdictions. The current CNMI penalty amount is $50,000.

At the same time, Sablan expressed support for H.B. 20-82 which will clarify the powers of the Commonwealth Casino Commission.

He said the bill, which was introduced by Rep. Joseph Deleon Guerrero, will “make needed changes to the Commonwealth Code given the unique regulatory oversight of the casino industry in the commonwealth.”

“The commission feels that H.B. 20-82 is a most important bill for the commission as it equips the commission with the tools and resources necessary for an efficient and effective implementation of our casino laws and regulations. The commission was granted autonomy in Public Law 19-24 but with no guidance on how that autonomy is to be exercised. H.B. 20-82 provides the procedures and the guidelines to clarify the commission’s autonomy in critical areas necessary for the successful enforcement and implementation of our statutory mandates as the CNMI’s regulatory agency for the casino industry on Saipan,” Sablan said in his written comments.