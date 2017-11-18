House panel OK’s e-gaming bill

THE House Committee on Gaming chaired by Rep. Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero is recommending the passage of House Bill 20-19 in its current form.

Introduced by Rep. Leepan Guerrero, the measure states that a hotel or resort attached to a golf course must have a minimum of 18 holes in order to be eligible to conduct electronic-gaming activities.

According to the bill, Public Law 18-30 amended 6 CMC §3156 by exempting enclosed areas and resorts attached to a golf course from gambling activity restrictions contained in 6 CMC §3155.

The bill states that the current language of the law “may be construed to include, by way of example, nine-hole golf courses or, par-three golf courses. The current language contains no specific standards for the term ‘golf course.’ The Legislature takes notice of the popularity of the sport of golf among tourists and believes that minimum standards should apply in order to qualify for the golf-course exemption.”

The measure proposes to amend 6 CMC §3156(b) so it will read:

““(b) In order to be exempt from this article, the gaming activities described under subsections (a)(6) must be operated within the Third Senatorial District in an enclosed area at a hotel or resort premises having 100 or more rooms or with fewer than 100 rooms so long as the hotel is attached to a golf course. A hotel or resort with fewer than 100 rooms shall also be exempt provided such hotel or resort is attached to an operational golf course with a minimum of 18 holes and provided that such hotel or resort has an ownership or leasehold interest in such golf course.”

The other members of the House Gaming Committee are Reps. Angel Demapan, Leepan Guerrero, Ivan Blanco, BJ Attao, Edwin Aldan and House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez.