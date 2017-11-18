Local workforce bill takes back seat

HOUSE Bill 20-72, which calls for a gradual increase in the number of U.S. workers in the CNMI workforce, remains pending in the House Committees on Judiciary and Governmental Operations and Social and Human Services.

The bill’s author, Rep. Frank Aguon, said they decided not to act on the bill while the administration and the CNMI’s congressional delegate work on the CW issue.

“We decided to put it aside for a while,” Aguon said. “The intent of that bill is to follow what the federal law is mandating which is to zero out the CW program by Dec. 2019. We have to be prepared in the event the federal government does not renew the CW program so we should try to hire more local or U.S. workers as much as possible.”

But Aguon said because of the improving economy, “we still need CW workers so we need to take care first of the CW issue.”

He said the administration is “working very hard to find solutions to our workforce issues so we will not force the CNMI to go down the pipeline and not have the workforce that we need.”

Aguon’s bill states that to mandate the hiring of 100 percent local workers is not a realistic approach. Instead he proposes to increase the mandated percentage of local workers from the current 30 percent to not less than 45 percent by June 15 2018.

The percentage will increase each year until it reaches “not less than 75 percent” by June 15, 2025.