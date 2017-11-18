Hitler Weilbacher arrested in felony stop

HITLER Weilbacher, 20, was arrested by police on Thursday afternoon for driving a stolen vehicle.

Department of Public Safety public information officer Lt. Jason Tarkong, in a media statement, said police responded to a report of a stolen 2014 Toyota-4 runner at Zhang Market on Capital Hill.

A tourist couple left the car running and entered the store, Tarkong said.

Weilbacher took the opportunity to drive off with the car, Tarkong said, his action having been recorded by the store’s security camera.

He said the vehicle was later spotted on Middle Road heading south and was pulled over for a felony stop.

A felony or “high-risk” traffic stop occurs “when police stop a vehicle which, they have strong reason to believe, contains a driver or passenger suspected of having committed a serious crime, especially of a nature that would lead the police to believe that the suspect may be armed.”

In such a high-risk stop “officers give out instructions to maintain absolute control over every step of the proceedings for their safety.”

Video footage posted on Facebook, Thursday, showed four police officers with drawn guns approaching the stolen car.

Tarkong said Weilbacher has prior convictions.