More independents join GOP

MORE politicians who previously ran as independents are joining the NMI Republican Party, according to the local GOP chairman, Department of Public Works Secretary James Ada.

He said besides House minority bloc member Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero, former independent Rep. Roman C. Benavente of Precinct 1 has submitted his letter of intent to run on the GOP slate next year.

Ada said the deadline for non-incumbents to submit their letters of intent is Dec. 14; for the incumbents, the deadline is Nov. 30.

Ada said Sen. Justo S. Quitugua, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in 2014, also wants to seek reelection as a Republican.

Northern Islands Mayor Vicente Santos Jr. wants to run as a GOP candidate, but Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council member Diego Kaipat has also joined the Republican Party and has expressed interest in running for Northern Islands mayor, Ada said.

Former Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Chairman Ramon Blas Camacho submitted his letter of intent to run for Saipan mayor. But incumbent Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, who defeated Camacho in 2014, has joined the GOP and wants to run on its slate.

“We appreciate those who have submitted their letters of intent and those who wish to join the party for next year’s elections,” Ada said,

The party’s titular head, Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres, said in a separate interview that he is very pleased to learn that prominent independent politicians are joining the GOP.

“Things are going very well. I am very pleased, and it’s a great honor to have Senator JQ coming to the party and Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero as well. I hope to extend my hand to other prospective candidates to join the party too. I’ve always welcomed them [Quitugua and Deleon Guerrero] to my office and always had a good working relationship with them even though they were independents. Our good working relationship allowed us to address issues that matter to the people.”

The governor added, “I will be happy to endorse all Republican candidates in next year’s election. I am also happy that our Saipan mayor, Dave Apatang, is now a Republican. We are all here to make sure things continue to get better for the CNMI and its people.”

On Sunday, the governor will formally announce his candidacy and the name of his running-mate at his family’s residence in As Teo.

Sources say the governor has chosen Senate President Arnold Palacios to be the GOP’s candidate for lt. governor.