Refaluwasch group asks BOE to explain firing of PSS chief

THE Refaluwasch Association wants the Board of Education to explain its decision to “terminate without cause” the contract of Cynthia Deleon Guerrero as education commissioner.

On Oct. 31, the board unanimously voted for the termination of her contract, effective Nov. 5, 2017.

“One of the association’s key responsibilities is to address concerns and make inquiries about matters affecting our communities and people by being their voice and advocate,” Ambrosio T. Ogumoro, president of the Refaluwasch Association, said.

In a letter to the BOE on Thursday, he enumerated issues that their group wants the board to clarify and explain.

Deleon Guerrero has said that her “being a Refaluwasch had something to do with her termination.”

“Although this remains a claim from her, a response from the BOE will provide clarification, understanding and comfort to the Refaluwasch community that has been affected by these statements in the media,” Ogumoro said.

He reminded the BOE that “like any educational system or setting, its purpose and existence is to promote, foster and ensure a healthy environment for all who have the right to be treated equally, fairly and afforded the same opportunities without discrimination based on their race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity, and sexual orientation), national origin, age, disability or genetic information.”

Ogumoro said the former PSS chief was not afforded her right to due process.

“We believe that every person regardless of their capacity and profession is considered competent unless proven otherwise. Therefore, we warrant a response from the board in regard to this inquiry,” he added.

He said the association also believes that the BOE members failed to provide substantiated grounds to the people, students, teachers and community as to why it terminated Deleon Guerrero’s contract.

The board hired Deleon Guerrero in Nov. 2016. Her contract was to be for four years but was subject to annual review by the board.