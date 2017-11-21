DPS: Cause of Dela Cruz’s death undetermined

THE Department of Public Safety is treating the death of Allan Boyer Dela Cruz, 37, an investigator for the Commonwealth Casino Commission, as a homicide.

After days of not answering phone calls or messages, his body was found outside his parents’ Capital Hill home on Sept. 22, 2017.

Police Lt. Jason Tarkong, DPS spokesman, told Variety on Friday that Guam chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola stated that the cause of Dela Cruz’s death was undetermined.

“So we are treating it as a homicide,” said Tarkong.

Espinosa conducted an autopsy on Oct. 21 at the Commonwealth Health Center morgue.