Governor satisfied with DPS performance

DESPITE negative remarks from some community members relative to the the Department of Public Safety, Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres said he is “satisfied” with its performance.

“I know all the officers are trying their best to make things right and to solve problems and crimes.”

But, he added, “it’s not easy to solve crimes. Criminals can just do whatever they want, but an officer must follow rules and regulations when conducting investigation and making an arrest.”

He said he also understands the concerns of the community.

“So we need to stick together as well. When you see something, say something. When you know that crimes are being committed call 911. Police need as much information as they can get to solve crimes.”

He said his administration will continue to provide training to police officers, and supply the the personnel and equipment that DPS needs.