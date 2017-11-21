$15,000 bail imposed on car theft defendant

SUPERIOR Court Judge Wesley M. Bogdan on Friday imposed a $15,000 bail on Hitler Weilbacher who was arrested on charges of theft of vehicle and assaulting a police officer.

Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig appeared as counsel for Weilbacher while Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid represented the government.

The preliminary hearing for Weilbacher was set for Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. while the arraignment will be held on Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. The judge remanded the defendant to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Police said the victims, a tourist couple, called 911 for assistance on Nov. 16, 2017 at 12:57 p.m. reporting a theft of vehicle at Zhan Yu Market on Capital Hill. The victims told police that their red Toyota 4 Runner was stolen.

Based on the store’s security camera footage, the victims arrived at the store at 12:31 p.m. and entered it. At 12:34 p.m., a man wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans approached the vehicle and walked around it. The man entered the vehicle and drove off with it at 12:37 p.m. Police identified the man as Hitler Weilbacher and sent out a bulletin regarding the stolen vehicle.

At 1:18 p.m., a police patrol sighted the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Chalan Pale Arnold, Gualo Rai by the traffic light intersection.

Police pulled over Weilbacher in front of U Luck Poker across from Shell Highway Express Lube and Tire.

Police said after securing Weilbacher and bringing him to the police cruiser, the suspect kicked a responding officer in his abdomen.

In a statement to the police, Weilbacher admitted stealing the red Toyota 4-runner, and he also confessed kicking a police officer in the abdomen.

Furthermore, Weilbacher said he told the officer that he, the defendant, would kick the police officer’s face when he, Weilbacher, gets out and steal the officer’s vehicle.

Police also charged Weilbacher with theft of vehicle on June 21, 2017 behind Capitol Hill Market, involving a silver Toyota Highlander. He admitted to the police that he stole the vehicle.

Police said the female driver of the stolen Toyota 4 Runner on Thursday was issued a citation for leaving her car unattended and engine running.