Triple J manager wins Las Vegas Night grand prize

SOPHIA Dela Cruz won a brand new 2018 Mazda 3, the grand prize in this year’s Las Vegas Night, the Rotary Club of Saipan’ fundraising event held in Royal Taga Hall at the Saipan World Resort on Saturday night.

Dela Cruz bought one booklet of five tickets worth $20 from Rotarian Perry Inos Jr. She has been buying tickets for the fundraising event since 2014, she told Variety on Sunday morning. She said she learned she won through a text message. “But I thought it was strange because why would I win something from Las Vegas?”

She said she didn’t attend the raffle draw because she went to bed early on Saturday night. “I never expected to win. especially if I give something for charity or for a good cause. I only want to help out. When you give, you never expect something in return. But talk about luck! God is so good,” said Dela Cruz, a leasing manager at Triple J Real Estate.

The grand prize winner could choose either a new 2018 Mazda 3 or $10,000 cash, and Dela Cruz chose the car.

The other winners were ticket no. 2678 of “PBI” which won $3,000; ticket no. 8690, Vicente Lizama, $2,000; ticket no. 8516, Wu Yan Ming, $1,000; and ticket no. 2322, Derol Tudela, $500.

“PBI” is Perry B. Inos, a Rotarian. “That was one of the tickets assigned to me,” he said, adding that some of those who bought tickets from him told him to sign them. “I will honor them,” he said, referring to the person who bought the winning ticket from him.

Vicente Lizama, a resident of Koblerville and sales manager of Triple J Motors, said he bought five booklets worth $100 from Rotarian Dennis Sasamoto.

Wu Yan Ming bought two booklets while Derol Tudela bought one booklet at the door on Saturday night.

One of the many door-prize winners, Maryann Labasan, said she was “very happy” to win a gift certificate for lunch at Fiesta Resort & Spa for two. “I bought one booklet, and this is my first time to win ever,” she added.

Saipan Rotary Club president Tom Thornburgh said all 10,000 tickets were sold — 8,000 were sold prior to the opening of the event while the remaining 2,000 were sold at the door.

“We are very thankful to the community for their support. It was a very successful event,” he said, adding that proceeds will be used for their various projects which include the improvement of the skateboard park in Chinatown, the Family Park in Kagman, dictionary distribution to school children, the Rock to Read program and the student-exchange programs.

For this year’s Las Vegas Night, he said they had 12 blackjack tables, four baccarat tables, two Texas hold ‘em tables, roulette, a craps table and bingo.

Thornburgh said it was their first time to introduce baccarat and “we may offer it again next year.”

Club president-elect Greg Borja said tourists were among the players on Las Vegas Night.

“The new layout of the gaming tables made it easy for the people to move around,” he said, adding they may have to further increase the space to allow for more gaming tables.

Food and drink was sold outside the venue, and players were not allowed to smoke inside the gaming hall, he added.

Former club president Ivan Ilmov said Interact Club members from Kagman High School, Saipan International School, Saipan Southern High School and Marianas High School were among the volunteers at this year’s event.

Also volunteering were Rotaract Club members of Northern Marianas College, community members and more than 35 personnel from Imperial Pacific International, he added.

He said the student volunteers helped set up the gaming tables on Saturday morning, and the students also assisted players at the entrance throughout the event.

Rotarian Marcia Ayuyu was once again the top ticket seller, bringing in $12,000. Last year, she sold $14,000 worth.

“I am very thankful to those who support our fundraising event. I thank all the people who bought tickets,” she said.